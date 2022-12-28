Upcoming area games boast quality matchups By TANNER HALSTEAD thalstead@hdmediallc.com Tanner Halstead Author email Dec 28, 2022 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOGAN COUNTY — With the new year approaching, area teams’ basketball seasons are getting into the bulk of their schedules. Below are some of the upcoming games scheduled for next week.Chapmanville Tigers BoysDec. 28: George Walton Academy at Carolina Invitational — Charleston, SC Dec. 29: Carolina Invitational (Opp. TBD) — Charleston, SCDec. 30: Carolina Invitational (Opp. TBD) — Charleston, SCJan. 7: Wayne Pioneers — Home 7 p.m.Chapmanville Tigers GirlsDec. 30: Summers County Bobcats — Home 5 p.m.Jan. 3: Nitro Wildcats — Away 7 p.m.Jan. 7: Robert C. Byrd (Wildcat Classic) — Away TBDLogan Wildcats BoysJan. 3: Mingo Central Miners — Away 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6: Winfield Generals — Away 7:30 p.m.Jan 7: Tug Valley Panthers — Away 7 p.m.Logan Wildcats GirlsDec. 28: Ripley Vikings — Home 7 p.m.Jan. 3: Winfield Generals — Away 7 p.m.Jan. 6: Musselman — Away 9 p.m.Jan. 7: North Marion Huskies — Home 7 p.m.Man Hillbillies BoysJan. 3: Sherman Tide — Home 7:30 p.m.Jan 6: Tolsia Rebels — Home 7:30 p.m.Man Hillbillies GirlsJan 12: Tolsia Rebels — Home 7:30 p.m You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Game Logan County Zoology Tiger Chapmanville Basketball Season Carolina Invitational Boy Tanner Halstead Author email Follow Tanner Halstead Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView