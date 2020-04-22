When West Virginia’s spring turkey season opens on Monday morning, heaven only knows how many gobblers will be killed.
Predicting a harvest is a dicey proposition at best, and the coronavirus pandemic has made it even more so.
“When we try to determine what the spring harvest will be, we usually go back and look at the number of turkey broods produced two years before,” said Mike Peters, turkey project leader for the state Division of Natural Resources. “Ordinarily we don’t have to think about hunter participation.”
An estimated 115,000 turkey hunters take to the woods each spring, as regular as clockwork. This year, because COVID-19 precautions are forcing so many people to stay at home, the number of hunters could go much higher — or lower, as the case may be.
“Are we going to get a lot of participation because people are at home, or are we going to get less participation because people don’t want to go out?” Peters asked. “We don’t know. We’ll just have to find out.”
Over the past several years, the spring gobbler kill has hovered between 10,000 and 12,000 birds. Peters said the main variable that determined hunter success was the brood count two years before.
In 2016, for example, a widespread emergence of periodical cicadas caused a dramatic jump in turkeys’ reproductive success. That, in turn, caused a significant increase in 2-year-old gobblers in 2018.
Two-year-old gobblers have a strong urge to mate, but are often prevented from doing so by dominant “boss” gobblers who fight with them and drive them away from the boss’s harem of hens.
Frustrated by their lack of mating success, young toms become relatively easy for hunters to call within shooting distance.
Peters said the brood count in 2018 came in 16% above the 5-year average, so there should be more 2-year-old gobblers in the population this year — but not enough to cause a dramatic increase in the kill.
“With normal levels of hunter participation, we probably could expect a fairly average kill this spring,” Peters said. “Our harvests are usually pretty consistent. This year is really a question mark because we don’t know how much participation we’re going to get.”
In an ordinary year, most of the harvest occurs during the season’s first week.
“That’s because people usually take the first two or three days of the season off from work, and they hit the turkeys pretty hard,” Peters explained. “Now those people are off work and sitting at home to avoid the virus.
“Will those people go out and hit the first week of the season even harder than usual? Or will they not hit it as hard because they know they have the entire four-week season in which to hunt? It will be interesting to see how hunter participation distributes out.”
State wildlife officials decided to go ahead with the turkey season because turkey hunting, by its nature, is a solitary activity. With hunters widely dispersed throughout the state’s woods, authorities didn’t have to worry about social distancing.
Even so, in the weeks leading up to the season, some hunters expressed concerns that virus precautions might put enough hunters in the woods to decimate the turkey population.
Peters said that’s unlikely to happen.
“Turkeys are polygamous,” he said. “One male will breed several females. You can harvest a lot of gobblers before you even begin to affect the population.
“And even if you do over-harvest a bit, you have next year’s population already on the ground. Most of the birds have bred by the time the season starts, and the hens are starting to nest. Our season is set up the way it is on purpose, to allow hunters to take gobblers while protecting the hens.”
At a time when many West Virginians are suffering a bit of cabin fever from being shut in, Peters said he believes taking to the woods for a turkey hunt could be just what the doctor ordered.
“With everyone avoiding crowds due to the coronavirus, I can’t think of a better way to relax and forget about your worries than to go turkey hunting,” he said. “Nothing is more distancing than being alone in the woods, sitting with your back against a tree in the middle of nowhere, trying to call in ol’ Tom.”