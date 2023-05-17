Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HARTFORD CITY - Man traveled to Wahama on Wednesday for game one of a best-of-three series in the Class A Region IV softball finals, and the host Lady White Falcons won by a final score of 7-0.

"It was a good win," Wahama head coach Wes Riffle said afterward. "That's one thing about this year. We had the home field advantage with the possibility of two games, so the girls knew how important it was to get the first one. We executed our plan pretty well. They played a good ballgame."

