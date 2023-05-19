Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MAN - For the third straight year, Wahama softball has swept Man in the Class A Region IV finals and is going back to the state tournament in South Charleston after the Lady White Falcons traveled to Man on Thursday and defeated the Lady 'Billies 2-0.

With the victory, Wahama won the best-of-three series between the two teams.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

