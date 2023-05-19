MAN - For the third straight year, Wahama softball has swept Man in the Class A Region IV finals and is going back to the state tournament in South Charleston after the Lady White Falcons traveled to Man on Thursday and defeated the Lady 'Billies 2-0.
With the victory, Wahama won the best-of-three series between the two teams.
"It's a good feeling to go back to state," Wahama head coach Wes Riffle said. "This group of girls, it's their third year going. They've done a good job against Man, especially this year. We did enough to get by them the second game. We had a good first game, and we did enough in that one inning to get the run support we needed. Mikie (Lieving) is, again, solid in the circle. Another good outing. Sometimes, you just get a few runs, and that's all you need in some cases."
The game's only two runs came courtesy of the Lady White Falcons in the top of the third inning as Lieving hit a two-run homer to center field to put Wahama up 2-0.
Lieving was 1-3 at the plate for Wahama with a home run and two RBI. Kate Reynolds went 2-3 with a double. Elissa Hoffman and Radford commit Amber Wolfe both went 1-3 with a double. Kalyn Christian and Payton Staats each hit safely once.
For the second straight contest, Lieving shut out the Lady 'Billies, holding them to just one hit on the day after only surrendering three hits to them in game one. On Thursday at Man, she pitched another complete game and struck out 10 batters without giving up an earned run or a walk.
"I wouldn't have been able to do that without my defense behind me," Lieving said after the game. "They made some really awesome plays for me the past two days, and they did it for me. I have to do whatever I can for them."
Riffle also praised the Wahama defense as well as Lieving.
"I didn't even realize she only gave up one hit, too," Riffle said. "She had a good defense behind her today, too. We did well in our bunt coverages, executed well. Defense made the plays when we needed them too. It's one thing to have a good pitcher, but a good defense behind her helps too."
Jacklynn Barnett had Man's only hit on the day, a single in the bottom of the second. Morgan Cooper, also a Radford commit, was in the circle once again for the Lady 'Billies and tossed seven innings with 12 Ks, two walks, one earned run and six hits.
The Lady White Falcons' first game of the state tournament will be against St. Mary's next Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. For Wahama to capture a third straight championship, Riffle said his team has to take it one game at a time.
"We are 2-1 against St. Mary's," Riffle said. "They got us once early in the season, didn't play a good game. Last two times, we beat them 4-0 and 13-0. Fourth time seeing an opponent, they know all about us, we know a lot about them, too. We'll take the next couple days and prepare for them and take it one game at a time."
After the game, Man head coach Randy Epperly's message to his team was to stay positive.
"They'll feel good about the season and what they accomplished," Epperly said. "We have a lot of good girls coming back, and told them to work in the offseason and stay positive."
Lastly, Epperly talked about what it was like to have a player like Cooper wearing the Lady 'Billies uniform.
"She's one of the best I've had," Epperly said. "She's just a given. Every time I come down here, I know what I'm getting with her."
Wahama improved their record to 28-5 on the year with the win while Man's season came to an end at 16-5.
Score by innings:
WHS: 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 - 2 6 1
MHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 2
