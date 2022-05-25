MAN — For the second straight season, Class A foes Man and Wahama met up in the Region IV Final.
The outcome was the exact opposite than it was in 2021 however as the White Falcons defeated the Hillbillies 5-1 on Tuesday night at William "Tootie" Carter Field to sweep the best-of-three series 2-0 and advance to next week's State Tournament at Power Park in Charleston.
“I thought we just played great baseball from the very first pitch,” Wahama coach Billy Zuspan said after the win. "We played solid defense, we hit the ball well, and we got great pitching outings from our pitchers in both of our games...It was just a great team effort. We didn't make mistakes and that's what it takes to win this time of year. I'm so proud of these boys, they've worked really hard and they deserve to be where they are at."
Wahama junior Aaron Henry brought his A-game for the White Falcons as he shut down the Man bats on the mound to earn the win and cranked a two-run homer to break open a scoreless game in the top of the fourth.
Henry's final line on the mound was 6.2 innings of three hit ball allowing one unearned run while striking out seven and walking five. He had to be pulled with two outs in the seventh inning after surpassing the single game pitch limit of 110.
"I've known that kid since he was little and he is a baseball player through and through," Zuspan said. "He's a competitor and I knew when I was putting him on the mound what I was going to get. I knew he was going to be hungry for it. He done a great job."
After taking the two run lead in the fourth Wahama went right back to work in the fifth as they loaded up the bases with no outs. Henry was then hit by a pitch to bring in a run to make it 3-0.
Later in the inning Trey Ohlinger and Hayden Lloyd each delivered RBI singles to give the White Falcons their largest lead of the night at 5-0.
Man scored their lone run in the bottom of the fifth as Caleb Vance worked a two-out walk, stole second, and then scored as Preston Blankenship was able to reach on a Wahama error.
Blankenship was the losing pitcher for the 'Billies as he went four innings and allowed three runs on three hits with four Ks and two walks. Braxton Messer pitched the final three innings and struck out six batters while allowing two runs on two hits.
Man only had one hit in the entire game as Jace Adkins led the game off for the Hillbillies with a single in the first inning.
Wahama was able to get revenge on Man after the Hillbillies defeated them 2-0 in last year's Region IV Final in route to their state runner-up finish. The White Falcons shut out the 'Billies in game one of the series in Mason on Monday night by a final of 10-0.
Coach Zuspan praised the Man program after the game and shared some words that he had postgame with Hillbillie coach Mike Crosby.
"It was a 0-0 game for much of that game," Zuspan said. "That's a great ball team over there. Coach Crosby and his staff does such a great job with them. I told him, I said 'this is probably not the last time we see each other.' Because he's got a great program and we just happened to come out on top this time. Now we hope to keep it going next week."
The win for Wahama improves their record to 25-5 on the season while Man's season came to a close with a final record of 20-11.
Score by Innings
WHS: 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 - 5 5 1
MHS: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 1 3 2