HUNTINGTON - Blakely Burch hammered a double down the right field line and off the fence Saturday to bring home two runs and rally Marshall University to a walk-off 7-6 softball win over Louisiana Tech in a Conference USA softball game at Dot Hicks Field.
The Thundering Herd (28-16, 11-7 C-USA), in third place in the East Division, took the series two games to one against the West Division-leading Lady Techsters (36-12, 14-4).
"We knew we had a big challenge this weekend and we take two from the conference leader," Marshall head coach Megan Smith said. "They lead every statistical category in the conference, and that shows what our team is made of."
Smith said the win was especially satisfying after the Thundering Herd dropped two out of three games last weekend against FIU.
Marshall nearly repeated that disappointment Saturday.
The Herd broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning with four runs against LA Tech starting pitcher Krystal De La Cruz.
The Lady Techsters answered in the top of the fifth inning with a four-run rally highlighted by Morgan Turkoly's three-run home run.
LA Tech seized the lead in the sixth inning when Marilyn Rizzato scored on a sacrifice by Kimmie Atienza. A solo homer by Jazlyn Crowder in the top of the seventh gave the Lady Techsters a 6-4 lead.
Marshall catcher Hayden Ellis, the pregame recipient of the Warrior Award given each year in the memory of former Herd player Emileigh Cooper, who died in a 2016 car crash, said the team would tell each other in huddles between innings to "be a warrior."
The team responded when it needed to the most.
Hannah Giammarino led off the seventh inning with a solo homer to pull Marshall to within one run of a tie.
Rachel Rousseau doubled and went to third base when LA Tech third baseman Lindsay Edwards fielded a ground ball from Marshall's Armani Brown but didn't look Rousseau back to the bag at second. Instead, she opted for the out at first, giving Marshall a tying run 60 feet from home with just one out.
Aly Harrell was intentionally walked and LA Tech head coach Mark Montgomery brought in relief pitcher Preslee Gallaway to try to close out the win.
Gallaway walked Mya Stevenson to get to Burch.
"I think (the pitch) was middle out and a little elevated, the perfect pitch for me, but I was just trying to think, 'Hit it as far as you can so you can score the girl at third,'" Burch said. "I knew if I made contact with it, it was going to go at least that far to get her home."
Her hit did that and then some. With the outfield drawn in, Burch's fly ball landed at the base of the fence, where it was chased down and quickly thrown in by LA Tech right fielder Mary Terral. Burch's teammates flooded out of the dugout to wave home Rousseau and Samantha Loose, who was pinch-running for Harrell.
Loose crossed the plate well ahead of the throw home, giving Marshall the comeback victory.
The win was emotional for Ellis. She didn't play with Cooper, but was honored to receive the Warrior Award.
"That was a goal of mine this year," Ellis said. "I knew her from coming to visits. I just want to keep her memory here at Marshall and keep that legacy."
Former Cabell Midland High School standout Abigail Tolbert started the game for Marshall in the pitching circle, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing six hits and four runs. Kailee Williamson was the winner with two innings in relief.
Marshall stays home to play a 3 p.m. Tuesday non-conference game against the Louisville Cardinals.