LOGAN - The top two teams in Class AA in Winfield and Logan met at the Lady Wildcats' Bea Orr Field on Tuesday, and the game lived up to the hype.
A solo home run by Taylor Noe put Logan up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning. Then, Winfield's Georgia Moulder tied the game 1-1 in the top of the second with an RBI single.
The Lady Wildcats put a four-spot on the board in the home half of the third after a two-run homer to center by Myleigh Adkins, an error by the Lady Generals' Rylee McClellan, and an RBI double by Isabella Propst. Logan led 5-1.
An error by Noe in the top of the fourth sent Moulder home to score, bringing Winfield to within three runs at 5-2. However, another Logan home run, this time by Lacey Curry to left field, put the hosts up 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth frame.
Winfield rallied to take a 7-6 lead in the top of the sixth thanks to an RBI single by Brooklyn Cole, an RBI triple by Alex Hurley, run-scoring singles by Maci Boggess and Ella Nelson, and then a fielder's choice groundout by Evie Loyd.
Then, a game-tying solo homer by Adkins and a walk-off hit by Ashlin Brumfield in the bottom of the seventh inning sent the Lady Wildcats to a huge 8-7 win.
Adkins was 2-3 with two homers and three RBI at the plate for Logan. Noe went 2-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI. Propst was also 2-3 with an RBI and two doubles. Curry was 1-3 with a homer and an RBI of her own, and Harlee Quick was 1-4 with a double.
Quick pitched all seven innings for the Blue and Gold, fanning four batters while walking four and giving up six earned runs and 13 hits.
Moulder (one double) and Hurley (one triple) were both 2-5 with an RBI at the dish for Winfield. McClellan and Chloe Kimble both had two hits while Kristen Hensley was 1-3 with a double. Boggess, Nelson, Loyd and Cole had one hit and one RBI each.
Hensley (three innings, one K, one walk, three ER, five hits) pitched for the Lady Generals. Ava Robinson threw two frames with three strikeouts an no walks while surrendering three earned runs and five hits. Lilly Chandler tossed one inning with a punchout and a walk, and she gave up two runs and three hits and was handed the loss.
"We needed that win," Logan head coach Levi Curry said afterward. "Even if we didn't get the win, we needed that kind of game because that's the way the sectional is going to be."
Even as Winfield held the lead going into the bottom of the seventh, Curry told his Lady Wildcats that it's never over.
"With the way we can turn it on and hit, it's not over until he calls the third out," Curry said. "They believe, and that's the biggest battle, man. As long as they believe, there's a chance."
Lady Generals head coach Steve Hensley said he was proud of his team's effort tonight and that it just came down to the fact that the last team swinging got the win.
He gave Logan credit, saying they swung the bat well tonight before admitting that his team had a few breakdowns on the field and that it would cost you against a good team.
"This is two good teams," Hensley said. "I have a lot of respect for Logan and their program, and Chapmanville and Scott. Every time we come down here we have good softball games. This is kind of what we expect. Our girls, all year, even when they get behind have stayed pretty steady, stay in the game, and just keep working and having good at-bats."
Logan is now 21-7 on the year with the win while Winfield fell to 24-4.
Score by innings:
WHS: 0 1 0 1 0 5 0 - 7 10 2
LHS: 1 0 4 0 1 0 2 - 8 12 4
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.