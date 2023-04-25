Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN - The top two teams in Class AA in Winfield and Logan met at the Lady Wildcats' Bea Orr Field on Tuesday, and the game lived up to the hype.

A solo home run by Taylor Noe put Logan up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning. Then, Winfield's Georgia Moulder tied the game 1-1 in the top of the second with an RBI single.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

