Emilee Walker passed her freshman test with flying colors this season in her first year of collegiate softball at West Virginia State University.
Walker, a Man High School graduate and former All-State pitcher for the Lady Billies, posted a 7-3 record on the bump this season for the Yellow Jackets and had a 2.45 ERA.
Walker made 20 appearances within the circle and had 12 starts, hurling six complete games and having three shutout wins. She allowed just 27 earned runs with 60 strikeouts and 31 walks in a 77-inning worksheet. Opponents batted just .208 against her this season.
It was a historic season for West Virginia State, which hosted the Division II Atlantic Region 2 championships at Institute, falling 11-5 to West Chester.
The Yellow Jackets (35-16) hosted the NCAA Regional for the first time in program history and won the most regular season conference wins (24) for the first time in program history. West Virginia State also were the Mountain East Conference South Division regular season champions.
Also on the West Virginia State roster this year was three former Chapmanville Regional High School players -- Shian Meeks, Kerston Kennedy and Kenzie McCann.
Meeks, a junior shortstop and third baseman, hit .321 this season in 23 games. She had four RBIs and three doubles.
Kennedy, a sophomore infielder, saw limited action, playing in seven games and getting three at-bats.
McCann, the 2018 West Virginia State High School Player of the Year, sat out this season due to a back injury. She had led Chapmanville to three straight appearances in the Class AA state championship game, including the 2016 Double-A state title.
Kennedy and Meeks were also members of Chapmanville's state championship team of '16.
Paige Scruggs, a sophomore and former Hurricane High School standout, led the Yellow Jackets this season with a .399 batting average. The former Morehead State player hit five homers and drove in 37 runs. She also had 12 doubles.
Brittany Allison, a Parkersburg High School graduate, led the team with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs.
Along with Walker, West Virginia State's other pitchers were Kasey Murphy (10-3, 1.33 ERA), Emily Thompson (9-6, 2.01 ERA) and Emily Moore (9-4, 2.15 ERA).
Thompson is a senior and former Wayne High School player. The freshman Murphy hails from Ironton, Ohio. Moore is a sophomore from Winfield.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.