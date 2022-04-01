WaterCats' Gillette named to All-Cardinal swimming team By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Apr 1, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Logan High School swimmer Rosey Gillette was named to the recently released All-Cardinal Conference Swimming Team.Gillette, a senior with the WaterCats, was named to the First-Team.Logan's Jen Colley, a sophomore, was named All-Conference Honorable Mention.Gillette was joined on the First Team girls' squad by Kyndall Perry of Nitro, Carlee Truman of Sissonville and Maddie Foster of Winfield.Luke Lanham (Nitro), Aidan Riley (Sissonville) and Abram Bias (Winfield) were named to the All-Conference First Team boys' squad.Nitro's Jocelyn Mallett, Sissonville's Kailyn Greene and Winfield's Kyndall Thomas were on the Second Team on the girls' side. The boys' Second Team selections were Jack Grant of Nitro, Zach Granata of Sissonville and Grey Miller of Winfield.Also named Honorable Mention All-Conference were John Boggs, Peayton Spencer, Jayden Baisden and Kendall Gebhart of Nitro.Sissonville's HM picks were Peyton Butcher, Breanna Summerlin and Dylan Summerlin.Cooper Warnick and Kate Hall of Winfield also made it to the Honorable Mention list.The All-Conference team was selected by the Cardinal swim coaches. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Honorable Mention Sport Rosey Gillette Conference First Team Coach All-conference First Team padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView