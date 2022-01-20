LOGAN – The Logan and Wayne girls' basketball teams might be seeing a lot of each other this season.
The first of possibly three, or maybe four meetings, came on Wednesday night at Logan as the visiting Wayne Pioneers pulled away late to topple the Lady Cats, 49-39, in a defensive battle of Class AAA top five-ranked teams in the state at Logan High School's Willie Akers Arena.
No. 5-ranked Wayne improved to 9-2 on the season with the win, while No. 3 Logan dropped to 10-2.
Brooke Adkins led Wayne's balanced scoring attack with 13 points. Jasmine Tabor and Mikayla Stacy tossed in 11 points each, while Addie Adkins dropped in nine points.
Peyton Ilderton paced Logan with 17 points. She was the only double figure scorer for the Lady Cats.
It was a big win for the Pioneers, which took over sole possession of first place in the Cardinal Conference with a perfect 7-0 mark. Logan fell to 3-1 in league play.
Tied at 37-all, Wayne outscored Logan 12-2 in the final four minutes of the game.
“We start three freshmen and we made some freshmen mistakes but we were good enough to get the win,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said. “It was a good win for us. We were fortunate to come in here and play well. Our defense kept us in it the entire game. We defended them well but we struggled offensively at time but we just hung in there. We were able to contain Peyton Ilderton to the best we could. She is the best player in the state in Class AAA in my mind.”
Logan coach Kevin Gertz said his team just did not play well.
“We didn't play very well and we didn't play very smart,” he said. “We mdae a bunch of young mistakes and they wanted it more. They were the better team tonight and tonight wasn't even close.”
Tabor put Wayne up for good with 4:13 left after she drilled a 3-pointer, giving the Pioneers a 40-37 lead.
Brooks then scored on a drive down the lane to make it 42-39 and Stacy followed with a big block on the defensive end with 1:49 left.
Wayne then hit 5 of 7 free throws in the final minute and a half to put the win on ice.
The game was close throughout.
Logan led 11-9 after one quarter and things stayed close the rest of the night,
The Lady Cats took a 20-16 lead midway into the second quarter after a 3-pointer by Ilderton.
Wayne later tied it at 22 with 2:20 to go after a 3 by Tabor.
The Pioneers held a 24-22 lead at halftime, however, Logan was able to go on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter, capped off by a 3-pointer by Crouse.
Wayne pulled to within one point at 32-31 with Brooke Adkins' 3 with 1:41 left.
The Pioneers trailed 34-33 after three quarters as Addie Adkins connected on a pair of free throws.
Halle Crouse and Emma Elkins added seven points each for Logan. Natalie Blankenship and Bam Mosby tallied four apiece.
The two teams, also sectional rivals, are scheduled to have a rematch on Feb. 8 at Wayne. Game 3 could take place in the sectional title game. And, if both teams are able to win in regional co-finals, Logan and Wayne could possibly meet up a fourth time in the upcoming state tournament.
“We'll hope for that,” Williamson said about the possible four meetings between the two teams.
“Hopefully that happens,” added Gertz. “But we have to play a lot better in order to beat them.”
The Pioneers are scheduled to return to action on Friday night at Sissonville. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Logan is slated to host Winfield in a Saturday afternoon matinee at 3 p.m.