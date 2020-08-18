The Week 1 games for the Chapmanville, Logan and Man high school football teams are in jeopardy.
With Logan County being deemed red and a “hot spot” in Gov. Jim Justice's color coded COVID-19 map, fall sports practices were delayed at least at week this week.
With Monday, August 24 now being the first day allowed to start football practices and with the minimum 14-practice rule in effect before playing a first game, that puts the September 4 openers for the Hillbillies, Tigers and Wildcats in question.
Chapmanville was scheduled to host Poca in its September 4 opener, while Man was slated to host Mount View and Logan was set to open on the road at Sissonville.
Chapmanville coach James Barker said it's unlikely his Tigers will play the Dots.
“We've already kind of told Poca to go ahead and start looking for another game,” Barker said. “That's just for the simple fact that they are going to have to try somebody. There's things that we don't know. They just changed the metrics today. The metric for red didn't change but the metrics for orange did and it's going to be a little bit more difficult for some counties to stay out of the orange now. With orange, you can't play. You can only practice. I'm not sure entirely how everything is going to go. It seems like it changes day by day. It's all of the uncertainty that kills you. We try to prepare for this scenario but it's still tough swallow.”
The system consists of four colors: green, yellow, orange and red. It will be based on a county’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases identified per 100,000 residents.
The color a county is at that point will determine, for the most part, the level at which sports can function. Counties in the green and yellow categories can play sports with limited fans in the stands.
Counties in orange can practice but not play games. For counties such as Logan in the red, that means a shut down for sports. No practices and no games.
Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said everything is still up in the air.
“We would have to have 14 practices and I'm not sure right now how that's going to work,” Sheppard said. “It's definitely a possibility that that game won't be played. It's still kind of up in the air. We are hoping to be able to practice again on Monday. It just depends on that number.”
The Tigers, Hillbillies and Wildcats all had preseason scrimmages slated for August 28.
Man was scheduled to scrimmage at George Washington, while CRHS was slated to host Wyoming East and Logan was set to host River View.
Those scrimmages are also most likely canceled.
If the county teams are unable to play in Week 1, that would leave the trio with a nine-game regular season.
Man would then open the season on September 11 at home against Westside. Chapmanville would travel to Winfield the same night and Logan would open that night at Mingo Central.