To practice or not to practice?
To play or not to play?
Those are the questions for Logan County’s three high school football teams, and for the rest of the school’s fall sports programs of soccer, golf and volleyball.
With Logan County still being deemed a virus “hot spot,” and still unable to practice as of this week, the Week 1 and Week 2 football openers for Man, Logan and Chapmanville have been canceled.
The Week 2 games were the latest to be axed.
That included the Chapmanville at Winfield, Westside at Man, and Logan at Mingo Central games slated to be played on Sept. 11.
The Week 1 games for the Hillbillies, Tigers and Wildcats, set for Sept. 4, had previously been wiped out.
Still unable to get practices under way, the three county teams will be unable to get in the minimum 14 practices in time.
That leaves Man, Chapmanville and Logan with an eight-game schedule.
As of now.
It’s been a frustrating situation for all three teams.
“It’s really frustrating because you don’t know one day to the next what we will be able to do,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “You for sure can’t make any long range plans. You just have to sit and wait and go at it day by day. Hopefully we will get to start and be able to play the rest of the season. We have that hope. We would have been well into practice but it’s really uncertain for us right now.”
Those Sept. 11 games have been labeled as no contests and that left open holes for Winfield, Westside and Mingo Central.
Winfield and Westside were able to fill those holes within recent days.
Winfield scheduled a replacement game with Wheeling Central on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at home. Westside will now travel to Greenbrier West, instead of Man.
Mingo Central, reportedly, is still looking for a Sept. 11 foe.
Man has now lost two home games with the September 4 contest at Mount View being the other.
The Billies now have a split schedule.
The first four on the road and the last four at home.
Man is now scheduled to open the season on September 18 at Mingo Central. Chapmanville opens the same night at home against Nitro. Logan hosts Poca.
“It’s disappointing to not have your normal situation,” Arms said. “It’s frustrating and there’s nothing we can do. We can’t change the mandates of the politicians. We just have to take what comes to us and to get done what we can.”
Chapmanville first-year coach James Barker said everything is beyond their control.
“It’s all of the uncertainty that kills you. We try to prepare for this scenario but it’s still tough swallow,” Barker said.
The WVSSAC recently released guidelines for spectators for fall sports. Seating will be scaled back this season.
For football and if a county is shaded green, immediate household members of athletes and coaches are permitted in the stands. Face coverings are required if you cannot maintain social distancing.
In a yellow county, parents of athletes and coaches’ spouses only are allowed in the stands.
Also this fall, the SSAC said school marching bands will not be permitted at West Virginia high school and middle school football games this fall due to “limited seating in the stands.”
The SSAC’s decision has been widely panned by band parents, the students and the band directors.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.