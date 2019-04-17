HD Media
MORGANTOWN - The West Virginia University baseball team's four-game win streak came to an end with a 3-0 loss to No. 11 Texas Tech on Sunday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The Mountaineers (22-13, 6-6 Big 12) were shut out for the third time this season and held to two hits as the 11th-ranked Red Raiders (23-11, 6-6) avoided the sweep in the series finale. TTU, which had six hits, scored two runs in the fifth and added one in the eighth.
In the three-game series, WVU held the Big 12's top-scoring offense to six total runs and a .196 batting average. With a 2-0 win on Friday night and a 4-3, walk-off victory on Saturday, West Virginia won its third consecutive weekend series, all against top-25 teams, and has won eight of its last 10 games.
"We have to be happy with winning the series against this team, one of the best teams out there," WVU coach Randy Mazey said. "We thought we played really well. We pitched really well and played good defense. We hit when we needed to, except for tonight, and it was a little more difficult today."
Kilian held WVU to a pair of two-out singles, in the first and third innings. He struck out nine and did not walk a batter in the complete-game shutout.
Junior right-hander Kade Strowd suffered the loss for West Virginia. In 4.0 innings, he allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and seven walks. Six relievers followed and combined to allow one run on three hits in the final 5.0 innings.
The Mountaineers return to the road for one game, at Penn State on Wednesday, April 17. First pitch at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in University Park, Pennsylvania, is set for 6:30 p.m.
WVU 4, TEXAS TECH 3: A walk-off walk lifted the West Virginia University baseball team to a 4-3, series-clinching victory against No. 11 Texas Tech in front of a record-setting crowd at Monongalia County Ballpark on Saturday afternoon.
The Mountaineers (22-12, 6-5 Big 12) secured their third series win in a row, all against top-25 teams, and have won four consecutive games and eight of their last nine. WVU will go for the series sweep on Sunday, with first pitch against the Red Raiders (22-11, 5-6 Big 12) moved up an hour to noon ET, at Monongalia County Ballpark.
"We've been waiting for this opportunity, I have, for a walk-off win," WVU coach Randy Mazey said. "We're 11-1 at home now, but we haven't had the opportunity to walk anybody off like that. Going into the bottom of the ninth tied, that's a good feeling. You can't lose, you can only win. I'm proud of the guys. (Freshman shortstop Tevin) Tucker at the bottom of the lineup and (sophomore second baseman Tyler) Doanes at the top, those guys get on base, and they love to run. They love to have fun on the baseball field, and that's what it's all about. We started playing pretty well a couple weeks ago when the weather got warm, and we knew that was going to happen. Now, we're feeling pretty good about ourselves."
The win came in front of 3,494 fans, the largest home crowd in program history. That passed the previous record of 3,487, set 10 days ago, on April 3, in a 5-4 win over Pitt.
"What a great atmosphere," Mazey added. "Whatever it takes for people to come and see that we're a fun team to watch. We love to run. We love to hit. We have great pitching. We're exciting to watch on defense. You can see web gems and highlight reel plays all the time. If you like baseball, this is a great team to watch."
West Virginia scored the game-winning run on a bases-loaded, four-pitch walk with one out in the ninth inning to junior designated hitter Marques Inman. The walk-off came after a walk, single and intentional walk loaded the bases.
WVU 2, TEXAS TECH 0: West Virginia University junior right-handed starter Alek Manoah struck out a career-best 15 batters in a 2-0, complete-game shutout of No. 11 Texas Tech last Friday night at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The reigning NCBWA National Pitcher of the Week, Manoah was lights-out on the mound to lead the Mountaineers to their third consecutive victory and seventh in their last eight games. In the series-opening win, Manoah held the Red Raiders to no runs on four hits in 9.0 innings. He did not walk a batter to go along with his 15 strikeouts.
Manoah's 15 strikeouts were the most by a Mountaineer since David Maust had 15 against Cleveland State on March 11, 2001. The complete game was the first by a WVU starter since BJ Myers went 9.0 on April 7, 2017, against Kansas.
The Miami native improved to 5-2 and earned his seventh quality start in nine starts this year. Manoah, who lowered his ERA to 2.08 on the season and 1.99 in Big 12 play, has not allowed a run in his last 22.2 innings pitched.
WVU IN TOP 25: For the first time this season, the West Virginia University baseball team is in the national rankings, appearing in five top-25 polls.
The Mountaineers are as high as No. 20 in this week's D1Baseball poll. WVU is No. 23 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) rankings, No. 24 in the Coaches Poll and in the Perfect Game top-25 and No. 25 in the latest Baseball America poll.
West Virginia's No. 20 ranking is its highest since 1982, when the Mountaineers finished the 1982 season No. 16 in the final Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll. WVU is ranked for the first time since it appeared at No. 22 in the 2018 D1Baseball preseason poll, while the regular-season ranking is the first since the team was in the top-25 in back-to-back weeks in April 2017.
The Mountaineers' appearance in this week's polls is the fourth time they have been ranked since 1982, with all four appearances, twice in 2017 and once in 2018, coming under seventh-year coach Randy Mazey. WVU is one of five Big 12 Conference teams ranked in at least one national poll this week.