By DEREK REDD
HD Media
The West Virginia University men's basketball gained a member of the roster over the weekend, while the Mountaineer football team learned a member of its 2019 recruiting class signed a professional baseball contract.
The WVU hoops team announced Monday that forward Ethan Richardson from Madera, California, had signed to the team and will be eligible to play this coming season.
He'll have two years of eligibility when he arrives.
"We are fortunate to be able to sign a player of this caliber this late in the recruiting process," WVU coach Bob Huggins said in a university release. "Ethan has great mobility as a big man and will give us tremendous depth on the inside. He should fit perfectly in the up-tempo style of play we plan on going back to playing."
Richardson, a 6-foot-10, 240-pounder who played last year at Fresno City College, averaged 16.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for a team that finished 28-4 overall, won its conference championship and reached the California Community College Athletic Association semifinals. He shot 63.8 percent from the floor.
He played at City College of San Francisco as a freshman, averaging 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 51 percent from the field.
Richardson set career and single-season scoring records at Madera High School, averaging 27 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 blocks as a senior.
Richardson's arrival comes at an opportune time for the Mountaineers, as they could use help at forward after Sagaba Konate, Andrew Gordon, Lamont West and Wes Harris all either departed or were dismissed.
Meanwhile, wide receiver signee Terence Doston signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. An outfielder, Dotson was a 22nd-round pick of the Brewers, and the Mountaineers hoped he could make an impact on both their football and baseball teams. His signing of a deal with Milwaukee was posted on Twitter during the weekend.
While there has been no official word as to whether Doston ultimately will attend WVU, he did retweet a May 31 tweet from Tampa Bay Times baseball writer Marc Topkin, who said that, while Doston had committed to West Virginia, "he is open to playing pro baseball if drafted high enough (read: offered enough)."
Doston was a three-star football recruit according to 247Sports.com and ranked the nation's No. 71 athlete. The Mountaineer receiver room has lost plenty of experience this offseason, with Gary Jennings and David Sills heading to the NFL and Marcus Simms entering the NCAA transfer portal.
The most prolific returning receiver is T.J. Simmons, who caught 28 passes for 341 yards and a touchdown last season.