MORGANTOWN - West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced the hiring of Ron West as a senior analyst (defense) on the Mountaineer Football staff.
"Ron brings an extensive amount of football experience and is an outstanding addition to the West Virginia coaching staff," Brown said. "He worked with Vic at Clemson and Illinois and is highly recommended for his vast coaching knowledge and ability."
At West Virginia, West is responsible for organizing, implementing and maintaining all aspects of game analysis, including direct oversight of the game planning for the defense. He will analyze game film and formulate game plans to assist the coaching staff with game preparation.
West brings 38 years as a collegiate coach, including coaching at four of the five power five conferences. He coached 19 years on offense, 19 years on defense and 11 years in coordinator roles. During his career, he coached in 19 bowl games, including 10 victories. West also coached and/or recruited 17 players who went on to professional careers.
West spent the last three years as the co-offensive line coach at Georgia Tech. In 2018, the Yellow Jackets led the nation in rushing and finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division. In his first two seasons in Atlanta, he helped guide an offensive front that paved the way for Georgia Tech to lead the ACC and rank among the top 10 nationally in rushing offense both years (258.1 ypg in 2016 and 307.4 ypg in 2017).
In addition to leading the ACC and finishing fifth in all of NCAA Division I FBS in rushing offense in 2017, the Yellow Jackets featured two 1,000-yard rushers for only the second time in school history (TaQuon Marshall - 1,146 and KirVonte Benson - 1,053) and set a school record with four 400-yard rushing games on the season.
West joined Georgia Tech's coaching staff in 2016 after two years (2013-14) at North Carolina, where he served as co-defensive coordinator and linebacker's coach.
After graduating from Clemson in 1979, he began his coaching career as offensive line coach at North Texas in 1980. His coaching resume also includes 16 years coaching offensive lines, including stints at Texas Tech (1981-85), Baylor (1993-96), Tulane (1997-98) and Clemson (1999-2008). During his four years at Baylor, West worked for head coach Chuck Reedy and helped the Bears win a share of the Southwest Conference title in 1994.
At Tulane, West helped guide the Green Wave to a perfect 12-0 season in 1998. West spent seven years as the defensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette (1986-92), including serving as the assistant head coach in 1992.
Ten years of his career were spent at Clemson (1999-2008). He joined the Tigers' staff in 1999 as offensive line coach, moved to the defensive line in 2004 and spent his final four years with the Tigers coaching outside linebackers.