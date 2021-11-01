Tommy Thomas, a fixture at Logan Toughman boxing events in the 1990s and 2000s, has passed away at the age of 67.
Thomas, a professional boxing legend in West Virginia, who rose to be the No. 6 heavyweight fighter in the world during his career, died on Sunday reportedly after a long battle with Parkinson's and dementia.
Thomas, the brother to longtime West Virginia Toughman promoter Jerry Thomas, often served as a referee at Toughman boxing events in Logan.
The Toughman began having nearly annual boxing events in Logan in 1983 but stopped coming in 2015 and has not been back since.
Most events in Logan were held at the Logan Memorial Field house and often were held in mid-November during Veterans Day week.
Tommy Thomas had a long and successful 10-year career in professional boxing, spanning 1977-86, closing out with a 34-8 pro record and 21 knockouts.
Thomas also fought in 56 amateur bouts, sporting a 46-10 record, and was a national semifinalist in the Golden Gloves heavyweight class.
Thomas' biggest pro fight was in 1985 when he fought former world heavyweight champion Leon Spinks in Santa Rosa, Calif., losing in a 10-round decision.
His last pro fight was in 1986 when he traveled to South Africa and beat South African boxer Piere Cotizier in a second-round knockout. Coltizier, one of the top fighters in South Africa, had a 16-1 record going into the bout.
One of Thomas' pro fights took place at Logan in 1983 when he knocked out Barry Givens in the second round.
He also boxed in two bouts in Charleston, winning a 10-round decision over Grady Daniels in 1982, and later recording a knockout win in the fourth round over Wess Smith in 1985.
Many of his bouts were held in his home state of West Virginia, however, Thomas also fought in such places as Alaska, Washington State and the boxing meccas of Las Vegas and Atlantic City, N.J.
Thomas, a Lebanese-American, was a native of Clarksburg, W.Va.
He was also a well respected law enforcement officer.
He served as the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) officer for the Clarksburg Police Department and went into schools to help educate children on the dangers of drugs. He served in the position for more than 15 years, until his illnesses forced an early retirement.
Thomas was married to current Harrison County Commissioner and former County Clerk Susan Thomas.
The Amos-Carvelli Funeral Home in Clarksburg is in charge of arrangements.
