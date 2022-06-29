CHARLESTON — After weeks of speculation on how the seedings may fall, Best Virginia and Herd That finally have learned their position in the West Virginia Regional of The Basketball Tournament (TBT).
Best Virginia, the WVU alumni team, earned the No. 1 seed in the region and will match up with Virginia Dream in the first round, while Herd That, Marshall’s alumni-based team, earned the No. 4 seed and meets Founding Fathers.
Herd That’s contest with Founding Fathers is a 5 p.m. contest July 24 in Charleston, while Best Virginia’s battle with Virginia Dream follows at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2. Those contests will take place at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, which will host the regional from July 24-27.
While the first-round battles were announced, much of the focus was already on the second round where the two teams could meet, if they are able to get through their first-round opponents.
“What I think we’re all excited about is that second-round semifinal matchup between Best Virginia and Herd That,” said Tim Brady, chief executive officer of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Representatives from both sides quickly spoke of the task at hand, which was getting the teams together and preparing for what should be tough first contests.
“I look forward to that second round, but we’re looking at the first round first and we’re not going to pass over on anybody,” said Best Virginia’s Tanner McGrew. “We’re going to go one game at a time and see what we can do.”
“Like Tanner said — great point — everybody is hyping up the second-round matchup, but we’ve both got to get through the first round first,” Herd That’s Jon Elmore said. “Every team in this tournament is capable of winning and deserving to be here.”
For Elmore and Herd That, the No. 4 seed was a surprise, considering the team’s success in the tournament.
Elmore and Herd That teammate Stevie Browning each looked at last year’s tournament — one in which they lost 74-71 to tournament runners-up Team 23 on a 3-pointer for the Elam Ending in the race to 72 — as proof that they have been and are one of the better teams in the tournament.
“We’re disappointed in the 4 seed, but we’re excited because we hope/think this will be our best team yet,” Elmore said. “We’re playing for that $1 million, and we think we have a realistic shot of taking home that prize money, representing Marshall and playing on the national stage, so there’s a lot of excitement.”
Best Virginia general manager Greg Richardson said his team’s lineup is solidified, while Elmore said there were still a couple of additions that Herd That will make in the near future — moves that were contingent on the bracket being released and whether some teams got into the tournament or not.
“We added Justin Johnson from Western Kentucky, and Marshall fans remember how dominant he was so we’re excited to add him,” Elmore said. “We’ve got two more guys that we’re adding that I can’t say their names yet — just keeping everyone on their toes — but we think we’ve got our best team yet.”
While The Basketball Tournament is a business venture for all players involved due to the $1 million purse, Best Virginia and Herd That guys alike said that being in Charleston and getting to showcase their talent level on a national stage in the Mountain State is an invaluable aspect of the tournament.
“I think it’s big for (Herd That) and us,” Richardson said. “It’s always good to be able to have your fans attend. I’m sure Marshall and West Virginia fans will show up like they did last year. They showed out really well. This is big, not only for Charleston, but for the state.”
Other teams in the region include No. 2 seed Bucketneers (an East Tennessee State alumni team), No. 3 seed WoCo Showtime (a Wofford alumni team), No. 6 seed War Ready (an Auburn alumni team) and No. 7 seed Fully Loaded — a team with ties to the state of Virginia.
First-round games start July 24, while semifinals are July 26 and the region championship is July 27. The regional winner advances to Dayton for TBT Championship Week from July 28-Aug. 2.
Best Virginia’s game is the lone contest in the region being shown on ESPN2. All other games will be streamed on ESPN3, available through the ESPN app.