By TOM BRAGG
HD Media
CHARLESTON - Neal Brown has not had much time to breathe since taking over as the football coach at West Virginia University in January.
Brown had to hit the ground running with recruiting for National Signing Day and spring football in his immediate future. With those both in the rear-view mirror for the time being, Brown's schedule doesn't really slow down as much as it changes gears.
On Monday, the first-year head Mountaineer was in Charleston for a Mountaineer Athletic Club event. On Tuesday, it was back to Morgantown with an appearance on his first Big 12 coaches teleconference. Most of Brown's coaching staff is on the road recruiting while the WVU players prepare for finals next week.
"This is an interesting time for a football coach because all the assistant coaches are out on the road recruiting, so you really have yourself, the administrative staff, strength and conditioning - your sports staff is there," Brown said.
With the players wrapping up workouts and class schedules for the spring semester this week before final exams next week, they are set for a small break before returning to Morgantown to go through Brown's summer program.
"The players get about three weeks where they can really rest and recover," Brown said. "It's become really a year-round activity. In the month of May they can kind of catch their breath, come back and be re-energized going into summer workouts."
As for Brown, he'll spend his time between now and the summer workout sessions getting a more hands-on knowledge of his new home. He said he'll be on the road a lot in the coming weeks with a good portion of that dedicated to seeing and learning more about the state of West Virginia and the WVU fan base.
"A lot of my time after this week will be spent on the road," Brown said. "We've got our league meetings and we're trying to get out in the state as much as possible and interact with our fan base. Really, it's an opportunity for me to get knowledge of all the different pieces of the state and get a feel for the fan base. This is a good time.
Sports betting: The topic of gambling was brought up with several coaches on Tuesday's Big 12 teleconference. Brown is in the unique position among conference coaches to be in a state where wagering on sports is legal and offered his take on how to deal with it from a coach's perspective.
"I think it doesn't matter what I think," Brown said. "I'm not trying to be a smart aleck, I'm just saying it's one of those things that I think it's going to happen. Anytime there are financial implications, and there are huge financial implications (for sports gambling), I think it makes sense if the money is going to be spent in the right ways.
"I think what you do is - and I think there is probably illegal sports gambling going on right now - so you bring what's in the dark into the day. You've just got to continue to educate your players, and that's something that we try to do - whether it's bringing in speakers, showing videos, talking about it several times during the year - you've just got to do a good job of educating your players. It's something that I probably don't spend a real long time worrying about."
