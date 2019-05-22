HD Media
MORGANTOWN - The No. 17-ranked West Virginia University baseball team has earned the No. 4 seed at the 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship and will begin postseason play against fifth-seeded Kansas in the opening round on Wednesday, May 22, at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT, in Oklahoma City.
The annual event will once again be held at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark from May 22-26. Every game will be broadcast on FOX College Sports, with the exception of Sunday's championship game, which will be televised on FOX Sports Networks. All games also will be available on FOX Sports GO to subscribers.
The Mountaineers open postseason play with a 34-18 record and a 13-11 mark in the Big 12, tied for their best league record since joining the conference prior to the 2013 season, and WVU's fourth-place finish is tied for its second-highest.
The Mountaineers have advanced to the Big 12 Championship semifinals in each of the last three seasons, with a championship game appearance in 2016.
West Virginia opens the postseason against Kansas (31-24, 12-12 Big 12). The winner of Wednesday's WVU-KU game will play the winner between No. 1 Texas Tech (36-15, 16-8), the regular-season champions, and No. 8 Kansas State (25-31, 8-16) on Thursday, May 23, at 5 p.m. ET. In the double-elimination tournament, the losers of the two games on Wednesday will face off on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.
On the other side of the bracket on Wednesday, No. 2 Baylor (33-15, 14-8) faces No. 7 Oklahoma (33-21, 11-13) at 5 p.m. ET, while No. 3 Oklahoma State (32-17, 14-9) meets No. 6 TCU (29-24, 11-13) in the nightcap, at 8:30 p.m. ET.
The complete Big 12 Championship bracket can be found here, while additional information about the championship, including details about tickets, Oklahoma City and Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark can be found at Big12Sports.com.
Tickets can be purchased at Big12Sports.com/BuyTickets, OKCDodgers.com or through Ticketmaster. Tickets also are available by visiting the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark box office or calling (405) 218-2180.
All-session tickets for the Championship start as low as $69 and total 15 games, including the if necessary games on Saturday. The championship will feature a total of eight sessions, all of which include two games except for Sunday's championship finale at 1 p.m. CT. Single-session tickets go on sale Monday at 9 a.m. CT for as low as $15 per person.
Additionally, group tickets for parties of 10 or more start at just $12 per ticket and include an in-game scoreboard message on the center field video board.
WVU 13, GEORGE WASHINGTON 2: Three seniors had at least one hit and an RBI and the fourth pitched a scoreless eighth inning as the No. 17 West Virginia University baseball team concluded the regular season with a 13-2 victory against George Washington on Saturday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The Mountaineers (34-18) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back to complete the two-game sweep of the Colonials (30-24).
Senior right fielder Darius Hill had a career-high-tying four hits and five RBIs with two runs scored and two walks. Hill had a pair of doubles to extend his school-record career mark to 76, and added a seventh-inning home run. Senior third baseman Andrew Zitel homered in the eighth inning, while senior catcher Ivan Gonzalez drove in a run with a first-inning single and scored a run in the sixth inning. Senior left-handed reliever Zach Reid pitched a scoreless eighth inning.
At the beginning of the ninth inning, Gonzalez, Hill and Zitel, all four-year Mountaineers, were pulled from the game to a standing ovation, as they departed the Monongalia County Ballpark field for the final time in the regular season.
"For the seniors to go out the way they went out, with Darius hitting a home run and Zitel hitting a home run," WVU coach Randy Mazey said. "Getting a lead and letting the crowd acknowledge what those guys have done for this program for four years. To answer your question, no, I don't think I could've scripted it better."
The Mountaineers conclude the regular season with a 34-18 record, and the 34 regular-season wins are WVU's most since a 36-win regular season in 2009.
West Virginia finished the Big 12 slate with a 13-11 mark, tied for its best record since joining the league prior to the 2013 season, and won six conference series for the first time since 2009. The Mountaineers boast a 21-7 non-conference record and a 17-5 mark at home.
As the Big 12 Championship begins on Wednesday, WVU has won four in a row and seven of its last eight games.
"I couldn't be more confident in our group than I am right now," Mazey added. "It's not going to be easy, it's never easy. We're going to face a first rounder down there on the opening day of the tournament. I think we have the 9 a.m. game again, which means our guys are going to get up at 5:30 in the morning for breakfast, BP and all that. It's never easy, but every time these guys have been challenged to do something, they've responded pretty well. I don't see why this would be any different."
In Saturday's win over George Washington, Hill, Gonzalez and Zitel led an offense that scored 13 runs on a season-high 19 hits. Nine Mountaineers had at least one hit, eight had one or more RBIs and seven scored a run.
On the mound, junior right-hander Kade Strowd earned the win to improve to 5-5. In 4.0 innings, he allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks. He was followed by four relievers who held GW to three hits with six strikeouts and two walks in the final 5.0 innings.