FORT WORTH – Despite 24 points from redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin, the No. 25 West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-4, 3-4 Big 12) suffered a 73-60 loss to TCU, on Sunday night at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Martin connected on six 3-pointers to record her fifth 20-point performance of her senior campaign. She shot 6-of-13 from beyond the arc and 9-of-20 from the field to collect 24 on the night. With Sunday’s performance, Martin moves into No. 4 on WVU’s all-time scoring list, with 1,839 career points. The Atlanta, Georgia, native surpasses Teana Muldrow (2014-18; 1,819) for the No. 4 spot, and she needs 63 points to surpass Bria Holmes (2013-16; 2,001) and sit at No. 3.
Redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick also scored in double figures at TCU, adding 13 points and three treys for West Virginia. Junior center Blessing Ejiofor and sophomore forward Kari Niblack paced the Mountaineer defensive, tallying eight rebounds and two blocks apiece. Junior guard Lucky Rudd also dished out six assists in the loss.
TCU struck first by converting a layup just 20 seconds in and a 3-pointer on a fast break, but Niblack countered the scores with a jumper just outside the paint. Two more scores helped the Horned Frogs jump out to an eight-point lead early, forcing the Mountaineers to call a timeout.
West Virginia scored coming out of the timeout thanks to a Martin jumper, but TCU scored five more points to add to its lead. Martin then sank a 3-pointer and redshirt freshman center Rochelle Norris added a layup on a dish from Rudd. TCU kept up its scoring barrage over the final five minutes, adding 12 points to its lead. West Virginia was held scoreless over the final three minutes of the first, as TCU led 28-9.
The Mountaineers shortened the gap early in the second quarter with a 3-pointer from Gondrezick and a layup from Niblack, but the Horned Frogs responded with two triples of their own. The two teams traded scores before West Virginia cut into TCU’s lead with a 10-0 run, which included a pair of treys from Martin. The Horned Frogs responded by adding seven points, but Martin sank another 3-pointer just before halftime to keep the game within reach. West Virginia trailed TCU 42-31at the half.
Both teams experienced a slow start offensively as the second half began. WVU scored once on a jumper from Gondrezick, while TCU added a layup and a free throw. The Mountaineers trailed by 13 at the third-quarter media timeout.
Coming out of the break, West Virginia cut TCU’s lead to 10 after Norris converted an and-one. The Horned Frogs then countered with a triple on a fast break, before the Mountaineers called their first timeout of the second half. WVU added two more scores after the break on a Gondrezick trey and a jumper by Norris. TCU added six points to keep the deficit in double digits, as the Mountaineers trailed by 15 heading into the final quarter.
Martin hit a jumper a minute and a half into the fourth, which Gondrezick followed up with a 3-point basket. Then, a TCU turnover led to a trey from Rudd, cutting the lead to single digits. WVU and TCU continued to trade basket back and forth in the final minutes, with Martin hitting a jumper and Niblack adding a layup. However, the Horned Frogs made buckets of their own on the other end. With 1:43 left in the contest, Martin connected on her sixth triple of the night, but it wasn’t enough, as the Mountaineers fell, 73-60.
WVU finished the game shooting 23-of-64 (39.5 percent) from the field and 11-of-30 (36.7 percent) from 3-point range. The Mountaineers forced 15 Horned Frog turnovers and edged TCU in fastbreak points, 7-4.
The Horned Frogs shot 26-of-60 (43.3 percent) from the floor and 9-of-21 (42.9 percent) from beyond the arc. TCU topped West Virginia in nearly every statistical category, including rebounding (40-34), points in the paint (30-10) and second chance points (11-0).
West Virginia returns to Morgantown on Sunday, Feb. 2, as the Mountaineers get set to host Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum. Sunday’s contest againt ISU is National Girls and Women in Sports Day, with postgame autographs following the conclusion of the game. Tickets are available at WVUGAME.com. Sunday’s game against the Cyclones will be televised on ESPNU, with opening tip set for 2 p.m. ET.
OKLAHOMA STATE 57, WVU 55: The No. 25 West Virginia University women’s basketball team suffered the loss on Wednesday evening, as the Mountaineers were edged by Oklahoma State 57-55 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
WVU’s scoring effort was led by redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick, as she finished with 11 points. Redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin was second on the team, with nine points. Sophomore forward Kari Niblack led the Mountaineers on the glass, posting 10 rebounds.
“It’s real simple, 20 second-chance points, which means they out-hustled us, and 14 offensive rebounds, which means they out-hustled us,” WVU coach Mike Carey said. “I don't know. I don't know why we have no energy. I don’t know why. I have to find out why. I have to find out something.”
Despite a slow start from both teams, Niblack put the Mountaineers on the board with a pair of scores in the paint. Martin then tacked on a jumper from the wing, but Oklahoma State matched WVU shot-for-shot to keep the game tied. Gondrezick then converted from 3-point range and on an and-one to give the Mountaineers a six-point lead at the first media timeout.
Gondrezick converted on a layup after the timeout, but a pair of scores from the Cowgirls helped cut into the Mountaineers’ lead. Senior guard Lucky Rudd struck from 3-point range with 42 seconds remaining in the first. West Virginia led Oklahoma State 18-10 heading to the second quarter of play.
WVU opened the second quarter with a score from redshirt freshman center Rochelle Norris, but OSU responded with a trio of scores, including a 3-pointer from Ja’Mee Asberry. Niblack halted the Cowgirls’ scoring run by converting in the paint. Oklahoma State scored once more before the second media timeout.
Oklahoma State struck first coming out of the break to cut WVU’s lead to one point. Freshman forward Esmery Martinez provided the response for the Mountaineers, as she sank two layups to stretch the lead. The Cowgirls added a free throw, but Martin tacked on a pair of foul shots as well. West Virginia held a 28-22 advantage at halftime.
The Cowgirls scored in the paint and once more from behind the arc after the half to shorten the deficit, but WVU responded with a layup from Norris. OSU came right back to score a pair in the paint to tie the game, before Martin tacked on a score to retake the lead just before the third media timeout.
A layup and 3-pointer from OSU helped the Cowgirls take their first lead of the game following the break. OSU tacked on two more from the line, before West Virginia responded with a score from Rudd and freshman guard Kirsten Deans to make it a one-point game heading to the final quarter of play.
West Virginia retook the lead early in the final quarter, as Martinez and junior center Blessing Ejiofor scored in the paint. WVU then stretched its lead to six on two free throws from Deans and three points from Martin just before the final media timeout.
Oklahoma State tied the game with a triple after the break, but Ejiofor countered with a jumper in the paint to retake the lead. OSU then added a free throw to cut the deficit in half and then another 3-pointer to take a two-point lead with less than a minute to play. Niblack then tied the game with 44 seconds to play, but the Cowgirls converted from just outside the paint with 20 seconds remaining to claim the victory.
The Mountaineers shot 22-of-55 (40.0 percent) from the field and made three 3-pointers. WVU outrebounded Oklahoman State 34-33 and held the advantage in points in the paint (20-16) and bench points (19-2).
Oklahoma State finished 22-of-67 (32.8 percent) from the floor, including 7-of-18 (38.9 percent) from behind the arc. The Cowgirls scored 20 second-chance points. Vivian Gray led OSU in scoring, adding 22 points, and rebounding, with eight boards.