MORGANTOWN – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Mike Carey announced the addition of four Mountaineers for the 2020-21 season, as Jasmine Carson (Memphis, Tenn./Georgia Tech/McEachern), Ariel Cummings (Toledo, Ohio/Chipola Community College/Notre Dame Academy), Jayla Hemingway (Collierville, Tennessee/Mississippi State/Houston) and Abby Ogle (Baldwin City, Kan./Hutchinson Community College/Baldwin) have signed National Letters of Intent.
“This is an extremely exciting day for our program,” Carey said. “I am thrilled about the addition of each of these players as they all bring a different skill set and add a different element to our roster. I am really looking forward to getting back on the court, and to the start of the 2020-2021 season. The future is extremely bright for our program.”
A 5-foot-10 guard, Carson played in 51 games in two seasons at Georgia Tech and averaged 6.7 points per game.
The Memphis native saw action in all 31 games for GT as a sophomore and posted 9.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, while earning six starts. Carson shot 35.9 percent from the field, including team-high 33.8 percent from 3-point range, during the 2019-20 campaign and scored in double figures 15 times. Her best game of the season came in the Yellow Jacket’s win over ETSU on Dec. 15, 2019, when she scored a career-high 26 points and shot 10-of-15 (66.7 percent) from the field, including 6-of-8 (75 percent) from behind the arc.
A 6-foot-3 post, Cummings played in 49 games, starting 26 of those contests, over the last two seasons for Chipola Community College. During her two years with the Lady Indians, she averaged 8.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. Last season, the Toledo native averaged 13.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game for Chipola and shot 54.1 percent from the floor.
She also posted 12 double-doubles and tallied multiple blocks in 17 games during the 2019-20 campaign. At season’s end, Cummings was named to the All-Panhandle Conference First Team.
A 5-foot-11 guard, Hemingway played in 24 games as a freshman for Mississippi State and averaged 1.6 points per game for the Bulldogs last season.
The Collierville native finished the season with a 5.7 assist/turnover ratio and tallied multiple assists in five games in 2019-20. During the summer of 2019, she helped Team USA win the silver medal at the World University Games, while averaging 6.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
A 5-foot-8 guard, Ogle played in 67 games and posted 63 starts in two seasons at Hutchinson Community College. She averaged 11.2 points per game on 56.8 percent shooting during her time with the Blue Dragons. Ogle played in 30 games during her sophomore campaign to go along with 28 starts and averaged 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
The Baldwin City native also tallied four double-doubles and led the Blue Dragons in scoring 14 times as a sophomore. Ogle helped guide Hutchinson to a 28-4 overall record and a Jayhawk West championship a season ago. During the 2019-20 campaign, she shot 59.3 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from 3-point range and 71.8 percent from the free-throw line.
“Abby’s ability to score the basketball, especially shoot the 3-point shot will be great for our team," Carey said. "She can really stretch the defense with her 3-point shooting range and plays the game with great toughness, and I love that about her. Her ability to score the basketball with the added toughness that she plays the game with will be impactful for our team and program."