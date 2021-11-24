LOGAN — It appears as if the Logan High School football team will have a quarterback for the 2022 season.
Westside High School QB Jaxon Cogar announced on Tuesday on his Twitter page that he has transferred to Logan.
Cogar is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior quarterback and outside linebacker. He will be in his senior season next fall.
“First off I want to thank Westside for a great two years,” Cogar wrote in his Tweet. “It was a hard thing to do but I’m moving and transferring to Logan High School. I’ll always have love for Westside but it’s time for a new chapter in my life.’
Cogar, who wears number three, will likely step in for senior Jordan Hayes, who graduates this spring.
Hayes, who led the Cardinal Conference in passing, completed 124 of 229 passes (54.1%) for 1,821 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions this fall. He also ran for another 225 yards and a scored a TD.
Cogar put up some big numbers this season for Westside.
In a 29-22 loss to Tug Valley, Cogar accounted for 310 yards of total offense.
Going into the latter parts of the season, the dual threat QB had run or passed the ball on nearly 73 percent of Westside plays.
The Renegades struggled this season, going just 1-8, with the lone win being a 40-6 victory at PikeView on Oct. 4. Westside was blown out numerous times, including setbacks to Mount View (51-0), Liberty-Raleigh (38-0), Man (49-14), Oak Hill (54-6) and Independence (63-14).
Logan had a successful season in Coach Gary Mullins’ return.
After a Week 11 loss to top-ranked Herbert Hoover, the Wildcats closed out the season at 6-4 and rated 17th in the state, missing the Class AA playoffs by one spot.
Logan was looking for their first post-season bid since 2013.
The Wildcats came up a little bit short but the season was a success.
The Wildcats enjoyed their first winning season in eight years and bounced back from a 9-27 combined showing over the last four seasons.
Coach Mullins orchestrated the comeback as he returned to the helm for the first time since 2016. He had led Logan to 61 wins and five playoff appearances in his previous stint covering 13 years from 2004-16.
“We had a good year,” Mullins said. “We had a winning season and we were the county champions. We beat some really good teams, including Scott, which made it to the playoffs. They are showing what kind of team they are. I’m proud of my players. They fought all the way to the end.”
Two close losses to Liberty-Raleigh (20-14) and Poca (14-12) ended up being the difference. Had one of those flipped, Logan would have likely had enough points to reach the post-season.
The Wildcats will have a lot of returning players coming back next season.
But with Hayes leaving, and also backup QB Kolton Goldie, Logan had some question marks.
Goldie was one of Logan’s top overall players this fall. He ran for 490 yards on 98 carries and scored four touchdowns. He also saw time at quarterback where he completed 14 of 26 passes for 278 yards with five touchdowns and one pick. On defense, Goldie was Logan’s leading tackler with 85 stops.
He also had two on-side kick recoveries, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and two caused fumbles.
Logan also loses other seniors Carson Kirk, the team’s top wideout, as well as Landon Adkins; Noah McNeely; Chance Maynard; Chase Maynard; Tristan Burgess; and Matthew Hutchinson.
Several key Wildcats will be back next season, including wide receiver/linebacker Aiden Slack, so the future looks good for the Cats.
“We have to work hard in the weight room and have a full off-season,” Mullins said.
Logan will have a new opponent next season in Tug Valley.
The Wildcats played the Panthers in 2020 at Naugatuck and lost 22-12 in the first-ever regular season meeting between the two schools. Tug Valley will replace Liberty-Raleigh on the 2022 schedule. Logan will also play non-conference team and county rival Man and the eight conference foes.
Cogar also plays basketball and is expected to play for the Wildcats this season.