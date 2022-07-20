Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Famer Ralph Hensley, who coached East Bank to four Class AA football championships and stands as the third-winningest prep coach in Kanawha County history, has died. He was 71.

Hensley, who coached at East Bank for 20 seasons (1979-98), led the Pioneers to four AA state titles in an eight-year stretch — 1989, 1990, 1993 and 1996. They never lost a championship game under Hensley’s guidance.

