Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Famer Ralph Hensley, who coached East Bank to four Class AA football championships and stands as the third-winningest prep coach in Kanawha County history, has died. He was 71.
Hensley, who coached at East Bank for 20 seasons (1979-98), led the Pioneers to four AA state titles in an eight-year stretch — 1989, 1990, 1993 and 1996. They never lost a championship game under Hensley’s guidance.
He later coached for six seasons at Riverside and wound up with a career record of 176-110, placing him just five victories from being the county’s all-time winningest football coach behind the late Dick Whitman, who coached at DuPont and Riverside, and current George Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr., who each stand at 181 career wins.
Hensley also served as the game director for the North-South All-Star Football Classic for 10 years before stepping down from that post in 2014.
His final 12 teams at East Bank posted winning records, with 10 of those teams earning postseason berths.
“We had a championship mindset,” Hensley said to the Montgomery Herald in 2018. “We had good people, we had really good people. You got to the point you really felt confident that you had great players. You had a great group of guys; they listened to you and they behaved. We won four state championships, and I felt really good about that.
“We always met before the first of the season and we kind of went over the things we thought we needed to work on. And we always had tough kids. We stressed that you’ve got to make grades, you’ve got to be good in school. It really turned out to be a super group of people.”
East Bank, which owns seven overall state titles, won its four with Hensley against the likes of Musselman (1989), Spencer (1990), Magnolia (1993) and Poca (1996). The first three games were played at Laidley Field in Charleston and the final one at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Hensley served as an assistant coach on Whitman’s staff at Class AAA Riverside when neighboring rivals East Bank and DuPont consolidated in the fall of 1999. Hensley then took over when Whitman stepped down following the 2006 season.
At Riverside, Hensley made the playoffs in his first year, 2007, which stood as the last time the Warriors reached the postseason until 2019 when they made the grade under current coach Alex Daugherty. Hensley retired from coaching after a 2-8 record in 2012.
“I’ll miss working with the young athletes,’’ Hensley said to the Gazette-Mail in 2012, “and seeing them develop from when they’re freshmen through their senior year. When they do that, it’s really pleasing.
“I felt like I could still coach. I’m in pretty decent shape and I like working with them. But I wasn’t getting the job done. I’m not blaming anyone else. I’m the guy in charge and the responsibility falls in my place. I guess that’s why I’m the one making the exit.’’
Hensley was a three-sport standout at Williamson High School graduating in 1968 and later played football at WVU Tech in Montgomery.