The Logan High School girls’ basketball team is putting together a nice home showcase for the 2021-22 season.
Nine games are scheduled to be played Dec. 10-11 at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena in the second ever Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase, including teams from all across the state.
The host Lady Cats are slated to play Pikeview on Dec. 10 in a rematch of this year’s Class AAA state tournament game which was won by Logan, 61-30.
Logan then takes on Lincoln on Dec. 11 on the final day of the tournament.
Six games are slated to be played on the last day including: Pikeview vs. Lincoln County; Musselman vs. George Washington; Huntington St. Joe vs. Parkersburg; Parkersburg South vs. Cabell Midland; and Wyoming East vs. Parkersburg South.
Also on Friday, Logan Middle School’s girls are slated to take on an undetermined opponent and Spring Valley is set to square off with Musselman.
The Logan girls, coached by Kevin Gertz, finished 12-4 this season, advancing all the way to the Class AAA state semifinals before bowing 52-33 to undefeated Fairmont Senior.
The Lady Cats are led by junior Peyton Ilderton, who was a First-Team All-State pick this year.
CMS JOINING MID-VALLEY: All of Chapmanville Middle School’s athletic programs will be joining the Mid-Valley Conference starting next season.
Chapmanville’s rival, Logan, has been a longtime member of the Mid-Valley, which includes some Kanawha Valley schools such as Winfield, Poca and Hurricane.
CMS had been a member for years in the Black Diamond Conference.
However, that conference is dissolving after this school year.
LOGAN BASKETBALL CAMP: This year’s Runnin’ Wildcat Basketball Camp is set for July 19-21 from 9 am to 1 pm each day.
The camp, which will be held at Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena, is for boys and girls ages 4-13 and the cost is $40 per camper.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.