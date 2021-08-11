LOGAN — It’s been a seamless transition for the Logan High School football team with Gary Mullins putting on the headsets again.
He’s hoping to turn around the Wildcats’ program that has not enjoyed a winning season since the watershed year of 2013 in which the Wildcats went 7-4 and advanced to the Class AAA playoffs, the last time Logan has reached the post-season.
In the prior Mullins stint spanning 2004-16, he led the Wildcats to five out of the school’s all-time six playoff appearances and won 61 games.
It’s been a struggle since.
In the four seasons since Mullins’ departure, the Wildcats have gone just a combined 9-27 under James Toth (2017) and Jimmy Sheppard (2018-20).
Mullins and the Wildcats hope to end the seven-year losing season drought this fall.
“It’s been really good,” Mullins said. “The kids have been great. I really can’t think of one problem that we’ve had. We’re looking forward to competing.”
Logan is coming off a 2-4 season a year ago in the COVID disrupted 2020 season, but fortunately for Mullins and the Wildcats, many key players return this fall and Mullins hopes to see some success on the gridiron.
The Wildcats have been practicing hard for much of the summer, first in the three-week practice period in July, and since Aug. 2 with regular preseason practices.
“It’s went really well,” Mullins said. “We have 38-39 players right now and those are good numbers. That’s a little bit more than they have had in the last couple of years. It has went real well and we’ve seen good attitudes and good work ethics. Everything has went better than I have even imagined.”
Just as he did in his previous stint as head coach, Mullins has laid down the goals for the 2021 season.
One, win the county championship.
Two, have a winning season.
And three, make it to the playoffs and win a post-season game.
That’s something that has been elusive to the Logan football program over the years as the Wildcats have an 0-6 all-time playoff mark.
Logan was 0-5 in the playoffs under Mullins, with the last coming eight years ago in a 41-14 opening round loss at Point Pleasant.
Logan will get a chance at working towards goal number one right out of the chute as the Wildcats play at county rival Man on Aug. 27 in the regular season opener.
Logan did not play the Hillbillies last year until late in the season, losing 44-6 to Man in a mid-week game at home.
With Week 1 of the 2020 season canceled due to COVID concerns, it had first appeared the Wildcats and Billies would not play each other for the first time since 1968, the year the Logan football program was shut down due to WVSSAC sanctions.
Logan and Man had played each other every year since 1969.
The two rivals, however, were able to schedule each other late in the season during a dizzying span which saw Man play four games in 10 days.
Logan went 0-2 in county play last year, also falling 20-6 at Chapmanville in a Saturday afternoon matinee.
Mullins said beating both Man and Chapmanville is priority number one.
“They kind of work in order,” Mullins said of the team goals. “You can’t be county champions if you don’t win your first game. If you are not the county champion you usually don’t have a winning season. Not always, but that’s usually how it works. They kind of work hand in hand. We have a lot of work to do up until August 27 for sure.”
Logan leads Man 52-29-1 in the all-time series but the Wildcats have dropped two straight, including a 62-8 blowout loss at Man in 2019.
Logan’s last win in the series was a 20-14 victory at home in 2018.
LOGAN’S NEW STAFF: Mullins’ coaching staff is a blend of familiar faces and new ones.
Some were his assistants in his last go-round.
“I have a lot of great coaches with me,” Mullins said. “That always makes a smooth transition, too, when you have a lot of good guys around you. It’s been good on every aspect up until this point.”
Mullins said he will also be the Offensive Coordinator.
Nick Booth, a former coach at Man, is the Defensive Coordinator.
“He’s also our associate head coach,” Mullins said of Booth. “He’ll also be coaching the running backs and the defensive line.”
Kevin Gertz, the Logan girls’ basketball and baseball coach at LHS, is on the staff as well and will be coaching the wide receivers and defensive backs.
“He started out with me when I first started out coaching,” Mullins said.
Jason Davis, a long time assistant coach under former coaches George Barker, James Toth, Jimmy Sheppard and Mullins, returns to the staff. He will be coaching the offensive line and linebackers.
Justin Stivanson, an Oak Glen native, is new to the Logan staff. He’ll be coaching the wide receivers and defensive backs.
Les Goldie, a Sheppard assistant, is back and will be coaching the running backs and linebackers.
Bo Frye and Fred Kazee will be coaching the offensive and defensive lines.
Kyle Runyon, one of Mullins’ former players, is in his first year on the staff and will he helping on the defense.
Mullins’ dad, Gary Mullins Sr., will be the statistician and spotter.
“Four of the assistants are volunteers,” Coach Mullins said. “They come every day and work every day. I’m blessed for sure to have all of those guys and the quality of guys that we’ve got.”
PRESEASON MATCHUPS: Ahead of the season opener at Man, the Wildcats are scheduled to take to the field for a pair of preseason games.
Both of Logan’s preseason games are at home — Aug. 14 vs. Clay County and Aug. 20 vs. Tug Valley and Wahama in a triangular scrimmage.
Logan played Tug Valley in the chaotic 2020 season and lost 22-12 at Naugatuck in a game that was not originally on the schedule.