LOGAN — As a football team you can never have too many skilled position players.
The Logan High School football team has plenty of those skilled guys to go around.
You need lot of skilled players to run in and out in Logan Coach Gary Mullins’ system, who is putting on the headsets for the first time in five years.
The focal point of the Mullins offense is the quarterback and the Wildcats have a dandy with senior signal-caller Jordan Hayes, a three-year starter.
Hayes, a two-year starter, was 102 of 143 passing for 1,169 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions in last year’s abbreviated season en route to being voted Honorable Mention All-State.
“We expect big things out of him, obviously,” Mullins said of Hayes. “Our whole system runs through the quarterback. I was worried coming in that we’ve got a senior quarterback and he’s got to put in a new system. That’s a big task for a guy that’s played under a different system for two years but he’s been great. He’s done a lot of work and study on his own outside of practice.”
Hayes can also tuck and run and that’s critical in Mullins’ offensive scheme. Hayes was also Logan’s leading rusher last season with 60 carries for 377 yards and four scores.
“He’s got all the tools,” Mullins said. “He’s big and strong and he can run well. He’s got a big arm. He’s got everything you need if you are looking to build a quarterback.”
Behind Hayes, Logan has a lot of options at quarterback.
Christian Goodman, a junior, is one of them.
“He’s new and he’s never played quarterback,” Mullins said. “He’s real athletic.”
Running back Kolton Goldie and wide receiver Aiden Slack can also play at QB.
The versatile Slack played many positions for the Wildcats last season. As a quarterback, Slack completed 8 of 14 passes for 39 yards last year.
Garrett Williamson, a basketball player and football newcomer, is another option for Logan at quarterback.
“Kolton and Aiden can take some snaps back there if we need to,” Mullins said. “Aiden can do about anything. He can catch, throw and run with it. Garrett Williamson is new to the football team this year. He’ll play more wide receiver but we’ll also take a look at him at quarterback for the future too.”
In the backfield, Goldie is returning. He got some carries last year.
“He’s played some at tailback over the last two years,” Mullins said. “He’s a tremendous kid and a tremendous athlete. He will be all over the field. Our system is based on players playing multiple positions. We have a lot of players who will be playing fullback, tight end or even on the offensive line. We want them to learn all of the positions. Better buy a program because we are going to have players moving around a whole lot.”
Slack will also see time at running back as well as at wideout. He reeled in 41 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns last year and also saw a couple of handfuls of carries.
Carson Kirk is another who will likely get some totes out of the backfield as well as Brayden Chambers.
At fullback, Logan has Conner Mullins.
“He’s back this year and he’s a great athlete,” Coach Mullins said.
Landon Adkins, a basketball player, is in his first year with the Logan football team. He’s likely to see action at fullback, tight end and also on defense.
“Landon has not played a lot of football but he’s a major physical specimen,” Mullins said. “He’s very intense and physical.”
Chance Maynard is another fullback, who could also see time at tight end or even on the offensive line.
Led by Slack and Kirk, Logan has a talented receiving corps.
“This is a strong statement for me to make but I think this has the makings to be as good a wide receiver corps as I’ve ever had,” Mullins said. “Slack and Kirk are two deep ball threats and have a lot of speed.”
Goldie, Williamson, Goodman and Chambers will also be deployed out wide depending on the formation.
“They have good speed too but are more possession type receivers,” Mullins said. “They can all get out there and make some plays. We feel pretty good about our offense. We just have to keep working on getting our timing down and things like that and make sure everyone’s on the same page.”
Newcomer Caden Noe is also pressing for playing time at tight end and fullback.
Logan is slated to open the regular season on Aug. 27 at county rival Man.