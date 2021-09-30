Wildcats blank Chapmanville soccer 4 to nil By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Sep 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOGAN – The Logan High School boys' soccer team made it a sweep over the county rival Chapmanville Tigers with a 4 to nil win on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Logan's Willis-Nisbet Stadium.Christian Goodman, Bralen Adams, Mason Skidmore and Luke Spurlock each booted in a goal for Logan, which improved to 3-4-1 on the season and beat Chapmanville for the second straight time.Back on Sept. 22, Logan went to Chapmanville and won 5-1.Goodman, Adams, Noah McNeely and Dylan Watkins each had an assist for Logan.Logan goalkeeper Jeremiah McNeely had 10 saves and combined Adams on the shutout. Adams also had three saves in goal. Logan, coached by Labern Jenkins, is scheduled to play Herbert Hoover at Coonskin Park on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Then on Saturday, Oct. 2, the Wildcats host PikeView at 3 p.m.Logan hosts Cross Lanes Christian on Oct. 9 and hosts Midland Trail on Oct. 12. Logan travels to Nitro on Oct. 14 and hosts Poca on Oct. 16 in the regular season finale.Chapmanville dropped to 1-7 on the season with the loss.The Tigers' lone win was a 7 to nil victory at home over Tug Valley on Sept. 28/.Chapmanville travels to Nitro on Oct. 2, then goes to Herbert Hoover on Oct. 9 before closing out the regular season on Oct. 12 at home against Winfield. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Logan Bralen Adams Sport Football Save Nil Skidmore Jeremiah Mcneely Luke Spurlock padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView