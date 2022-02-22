NEWTOWN – The Logan bounced back from Saturday's loss at Shady Spring by winning 66-52 at Mingo Central on Monday night atop Miner Mountain.
Logan improved to 19-2 with the win. The Miners dropped to 9-11.
The Class AAA No. 2-ranked Wildcats were led by Scotty Browning, who tossed in 27 points and also had four assists and a steal. Browning sank seven shots from 3-point territory.
Garrett Williamson had a double-double with 16 points and 12 assists. He also had eight rebounds and was two boards away from a triple-double.
Jackson Tackett also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards. He also dished out three assists.
Jaxon Cogar finished with 11 points, four boards and two assists.
Aiden Slack added one point for the Cats.
Jarius Jackson paced the Miners with 18 points. Ethan Thomason had 13 and Justin May 10.
Logan led 14-11 after one, 32-22 at the half and 47-31 after three.
The Miners made 21 of 48 shots from the floor for the game. Mingo was 6 of 16 from beyond the 3-point arc and 4 of 9 from the free throw line. Logan was 24 of 49 from the field, 8 of 20 from 3-point land and 10 of 14 from the foul line.
LHS is slated to close out the regular season on Saturday at night at Lincoln County.
SHADY SPRING 69, LOGAN 50: Top-ranked Logan saw its six-game winning streak snapped on Saturday afternoon in a 69-50 loss at No. 2 Shady Spring.
Shady Spring , the defending Class AAA state champions, avenged an earlier 57-49 loss at Logan back on Dec. 18 in the Logan's King Coal Classic.
Jackson Tackett led the Wildcats with 18 points. Garrett Williamson and Scotty Browning netted nine points each. Aiden Slack had eight and Jaxon Cogar four.
Cam Manns paced Shady with an 18-point effort. Cole Chapman also reached double digits in scoring with 10 points.
Shady Spring improved to 18-1 on the season with the win. The only loss so far this year was the defeat at Logan.
With the win, the Tigers regained the No. 1 spot in this week's Class AAA Coaches Poll. The Tigers grabbed 15 out of the 17 first-place votes.
Fairmont Senior is third, Wheeling Central fourth and Elkins fifth. Herbert Hoover is sixth, Grafton seventh, Winfield eighth, Berkeley Springs ninth and Scott 10th.
