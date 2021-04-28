LOGAN — The Class AAA No. 6-ranked Logan High School boys’ basketball team breezed to an easy 67-48 win over Wayne on Wednesday in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 semifinals at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
The win moved top seed Logan (13-4) into Friday night’s sectional finals against No. 3 seed Lincoln County (13-6) at home and automatically advances to next week’s regional tournament. Lincoln County won 59-54 at No. 2 seed Scott on Wednesday.
Wayne, the fourth seed, saw its season come to a close at 4-11.
Scotty Browning paced Logan with 18 points, all coming in the first half. He also made a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter. Jarron Glick tossed in 12, Garrett Williamson 11 and Aiden Slack 10.
Williamson had a double-double, also pulled down 11 rebounds. He also had seven assists.
Glick also had a double-double with 10 boards.
Cameron Hensley added seven points for Logan. Landon Adkins had six and Corey Townsend three.
Ryan Maynard led the Pioneers with 12 points. Jake Merritt and Brandon Dotson tallied 10 each.
Logan led 20-14 after one quarter, 38-25 at the half and 56-40 after three.
Wayne led briefly in the first quarter before the Wildcats went on a 10-3 run to grab the six-point lead after one quarter. Browning hit three of his treys in the opening quarter.
Logan expanded its lead in the second quarter.
A pair of Hensley layups put the Cats ahead 30-16.
Glick sank a bucket with three seconds left, putting Logan on top 38-25 at halftime.
The Wildcats then outscored Wayne 18-15 in the third and coasted to victory.
The Wildcats were 28 of 61 shooting from the floor for 45.9% and 7 of 16 from the free throw line. Wayne was 19 of 57 from the field for 33.3% and 3 of 4 from the foul line.