LOGAN — The Logan High School football team closed out the 2020 season with Friday night’s 32-6 win at home over James Monroe at Logan’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Logan finished the abbreviated and crazy season with a 2-4 mark, winning its last two games.
The Wildcats dominated the game from the start, grabbing a 20-0 lead at halftime and never looking back.
Logan quarterback Jordan Hayes scored on a pair of short touchdown runs and passed for three more in the win. Cameron Hensley hauled in all three TD pass from Hayes.
Hayes had a big night for Logan competing 35 of 44 passes for 410 yards.
Hensley reeled in eight passes for 182 yards and and three scores. Aiden Slack also had a big night, catching 13 passes for 166 yards in the win.
The Wildcats drew first blood in the first quarter, embarking on a 7-play, 81-yard drive, capped off by Hayes’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Hensley with 4:01 left in the first quarter. Slack then passed to Carson Kirk on the two-point conversion as Logan led 8-0.
The drive was set up on a 51-yard pass from Hayes to Slack inside the red zone to the James Monroe 16-yard line.
Hayes then scored on a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 5:46 left until halftime as Logan led 14-0. The two-point conversion failed.
Hayes later connected with Hensley on a 19-yard TD pass on the last play of the first half, expanding the Wildcats’ lead to 20-0. The two-point conversion failed.
Logan made it 26-0 with 10:49 to go in the third quarter with a Hayes to Hensley touchdown pass. Once again, the two-point conversion was no good.
The Wildcats pushed the lead to 32-0 with 2:35 to go in the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run by Hayes. Logan then failed again on the two-point conversion.
James Monroe finally dented the scoreboard with 7:11 to go in the game as the Mavericks fell on a Logan fumble in the end zone, closing out the scoring at 32-6.
Kirk had nine catches in the game for 81 yards. Shelton Stone also had two grabs for 15 yards.
Hayes led Logan rushers with 13 tries for 103 yards and the two touchdowns.
Bryce Davis led the Wildcats’ defense with 11 tackles.
Caden Dotson and Justin Collins tallied eight stops each. Chance Maynard, Noah McNeely, Kirk, Slack, Kolton Goldie and Hunter White all had five tackles each.
Makiah Adams had two tackles. Dave Ellis and Tre’Quan Williams had two tackles apiece.
Dotson also had two sacks. Davis had one sack. McNeely also had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Friday’s game was the first ever meeting between Logan and James Monroe.
Hayes finished the season 102 of 143 passing (71.3 percent) for 1,169 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had 60 rushes for 377 yards and four scores.
Slack finished the season with 41 catches for 534 yards and three touchdowns.
Hensley had 27 grabs for 422 yards and four touchdowns.
Goldie and Collins led Logan in tackles with 51 each. Davis had 47 tackles and two sacks.
2020 Logan High School
Football Schedule (2-4):
Sept. 4: Sissonville, canceled
Sept. 11: at Mingo Central, canceled
Sept. 18: *Poca/Tug Valley, canceled
Sept. 26: *at Chapmanville, L 6-20
Oct. 2: at Tug Valley, L 12-22
Oct. 9: Westside, canceled
Oct. 16: Tug Valley, canceled
Oct. 23: *at Chapmanville, canceled
Oct. 24: at Richwood, L 28-39
Oct. 28: Man, L 6-44
Oct. 30: *Nitro, W 22-14
Nov. 6: James Monroe, W 32-6
*Cardinal Conference game