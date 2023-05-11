Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE - The stakes couldn't have been much higher on Thursday at Ted Ellis Field as county rivals Chapmanville and Logan met on the baseball diamond in the Class AA Region IV Section II semifinals. 

The visitors rose to the occasion as the second-seeded Wildcats scored early and often against the top-seeded Tigers and won going away by a final count of 13-3 in five innings.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

