CHAPMANVILLE - The stakes couldn't have been much higher on Thursday at Ted Ellis Field as county rivals Chapmanville and Logan met on the baseball diamond in the Class AA Region IV Section II semifinals.
The visitors rose to the occasion as the second-seeded Wildcats scored early and often against the top-seeded Tigers and won going away by a final count of 13-3 in five innings.
Logan blew the game open right away, scoring four runs in the first frame and then seven in the second inning to all but put the game on ice.
The games matter most this time of year, and the Wildcats chose a good time to be playing their best baseball of the season.
"We were very focused," Wildcats head coach Kevin Gertz said after the game. "We were not focused earlier in the year. I think we lost seven out of nine, seven out of ten. We played some great teams, saw some great arms. But after that, I think we're now 13-1 in our last 14 games. Our pitching is getting healthy, it wasn't early. We're pretty good."
A run-scoring single by Ryan Roberts, a two-run triple by Aiden Slack and then a wild pitch allowing Slack to score ignited a four-run top of the first inning for Logan, and they led 4-0.
The Blue and Gold put the contest out of reach in the road half of the second as Dawson Maynard scored off an error, Slack drove in another run with a single, Konner Lowe singled to plate a pair of runs, Ivan Miller scored off another Tigers error, and then Cole Blankenship knocked in two more runs with a single. The result was an 11-0 Logan lead.
Sacrifice flies by Maynard in the top of the third and fifth innings increased the Wildcats' lead to 13-0.
Chapmanville put a three-spot on the board in the bottom of the fifth as Trey Butcher notched an RBI single and then Dalton and Butcher crossed home plate on wild pitches to make it a 13-3 game, but that's how the matchup ended.
Slack went 2-3 batting for Logan with a triple and three RBI. Roberts also had two hits, going 2-3 with an RBI. Blankenship (two RBI), Lowe (two RBI), Garrett Williamson and Jake Ramey each hit safely once. Maynard went 0-1 at the plate but picked up two RBI.
Lowe took the mound for the Wildcats and got the win. He pitched three frames and struck out four batters without giving up a walk or an earned run. He only surrendered one hit.
Jacob Topping and Talan Thompson both went 1-3 with a double each for the Tigers. Butcher (one RBI), Dalton, and Eli Surgoine each had one hit.
Topping (1.2 innings, three Ks, five walks, eight ER, five hits) pitched for Chapmanville and was handed the loss. Corey Johnson threw 2.1 innings in relief and fanned two batters while walking one. He gave up three hits but no earned runs.
Gertz said after the game that he likes the position his team is in right now better than anybody else in the section. He knows the job isn't done yet, however. He is confident about the leadership his squad possesses.
"We still have to win another game," Gertz said. "We have two chances to win one game. I want it to be Saturday, no doubt about it. I don't want to get into Monday. But if it's Monday, so be it. We've got eight seniors. Seven of them start, and we have a ton of leadership. I don't think our seniors let us lay down."
Chapmanville head coach Josh Rakes admitted that it was a disappointing loss for the Tigers. He pointed out that they had everything in front of them that they wanted to have and that they came out and didn't perform.
However, he acknowledged that their season isn't over yet despite the loss.
"Double-elimination tournament, it's not over," Rakes said. "We can either sort of rebound, regroup, and we have Wayne here tomorrow for another shot at Logan in the championship. We can't let this hang over us, or we're going to end up getting beat tomorrow and not get another opportunity. We just have to sort of flush it as bad as it was, come back out tomorrow with a better mindset and come out and play some baseball."
With the win, Logan advanced to Saturday's sectional title game at 1 p.m. and upped their record to 20-8 in the process.
Chapmanville, meanwhile, fell to 24-5 on the year and dropped into the loser's bracket with the loss. They will host fourth-seeded Wayne tomorrow at 6 p.m. in an elimination game rematch against the Pioneers.
Score by innings:
LHS: 4 7 1 0 1 - 13 8 2
CRHS: 0 0 0 0 3 - 3 5 4