It was a battle on Saturday night at the Battle of The Armory in Beckley.
But in the end the Logan High School boys basketball team prevailed in an 85-82 shootout win over Class AAA George Washington in overtime.
Logan, which now stands at 4-3 on the season, gained a split in the holiday tournament. The Wildcats lost 72-64 to another Class AAA team on Friday night as Logan fell to host Beckley Woodrow Wilson.
Logan got a monster game from 6-foot-4 senior All-State guard David Early, who tossed in 39 points in the win. Early also recorded a double-double as he pulled down 18 rebounds.
Early was 14 of 25 shooting from the floor, including 2 of 5 from 3-point land, and was also a perfect 9 of 9 from the free throw line. He also handed out five assists.
Logan’s Jarrod Glick was 4 of 5 from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 16 points. Mitchell Hainer also had 16 points in the game.
Trey Brown added eight points for the Cats, while Aiden Slack had five and Cameron Hensley one point.
Hainer added five rebounds, while Glick had three steals. Mason Pinkett led George Washington with 29 points. William Gabbert had 21 points and Alex Yoakum netted 14.
The game was tied 72-72 after regulation but the Wildcats were able to outscore the Patriots 13-10 in overtime to notch the win. Logan led 18-17 after one quarter, 34-32 at the half and 57-50 after three. GW outscored Logan 22-15 in the fourth to force the extra period.
The Cats were 33 of 66 shooting from the floor for the game for 55%. GW was 26 of 51 shooting for 57.1%. Logan made 10 of 11 free throws for 90.9%. The Patriots made 22 of 27 charity tosses for 81.5%.
Logan outrebounded GW 30-22. Logan had just 12 turnovers in the game to only eight for the Patriots.
The Wildcats are scheduled to return to the hardwood on Friday night at Mingo Central in a Cardinal Conference game. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. at the MCHS gym atop Miner Mountain. Logan then goes to county rival Man on Saturday night before traveling to Wayne on Jan. 7. Logan then hosts county rival Chapmanville on Jan. 14 in the home opener.
Logan will play 10 games at either road or neutral venues before playing the Tigers at home.