Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NORTH CAROLINA — The Logan Wildcats boys basketball team took a trip down south for the 2022 Big Shots Winter Jam tournament on Dec. 20-22.

Although the Wildcats (5-3) were in good form after a successful King Coal Classic run, Zach Green’s squad came up empty handed in both of their games.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

Tags

Recommended for you