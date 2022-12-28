NORTH CAROLINA — The Logan Wildcats boys basketball team took a trip down south for the 2022 Big Shots Winter Jam tournament on Dec. 20-22.
Although the Wildcats (5-3) were in good form after a successful King Coal Classic run, Zach Green’s squad came up empty handed in both of their games.
Their first matchup was against High Point Christian Academy, who held the Wildcats to their lowest total score on the season. Logan could not seem to get things going. The Cougars only allowed one player for Logan to reach double digits and that was Scotty Browning with 11-points. The Cougars had two in double figures with Elijah Cathcart leading with 14 and Isaiah Sanders right behind him with 12 points.
High Point would ultimately hand the Wildcats a 17 point loss by a score of 50-33 on Dec. 20.
Next, Logan would have a day off to prepare for their following game against Raleigh Christian Academy on Dec. 22. The Wildcats were able to kick things up a notch but could not seal the deal in the end.
Logan was on top at halftime by a score of 24-22 against the Eagles. Julius Clancy would lead the Wildcats in scoring with 12 points and Jakel Powell led the Eagles with 19 points. After two hard fought second half quarters, things would have to be settled in overtime. Logan would not be able to hold off Christian Academy as they had a late surge that put them too far ahead of the Wildcats in the end. Logan fell to the Eagles by a score of 54-47.
Coach Green and his team will be facing a familiar opponent in the Mingo Central Miners in their first game back home on Jan. 3. The Wildcats got the best of the Miners once already this season during the King Coal Classic.
Player Scoring Stats
Dec. 20 — LHS vs. HPCA
LHS: S. Browning 11, D. Browning 8, D. Berry 7, J. Glick 2, I. Miller 2
HPCA: E. Cathcart 14, I. Sanders 12, A. McCleod 7, T. Clay 4, A. Grier 4, T. Johnson 4, J. Harris 3, B. Thomas 2
High Point 50, Logan 30
Dec. 22 — LHS vs. RCA
LHS: J. Clancy 12, S. Browning 11, I. Miller 9, J. Glick 7, C. Blankenship 4, D. Browning 2, M. Ilderton 2
RCA: J. Powell 19, N. Anthony 9, P. Copeland 8, I. Wilson 5, A. Proctor 5, G. Marquis 4, J. Sheppard 3, K. Santos 1