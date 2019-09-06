LOGAN -- You can crown the Sissonville Indians as the champions of Logan County.
A week after defeating Chapmanville, 24-8, in the season opener at University of Charleston Stadium, Sissonville traveled to Logan on Friday night and pounded the Wildcats, 28-6, spoiling Logan's home opener and Hall of Fame Game at Logan High School's newly-named Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
With the win, Sissonville improved to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the Cardinal Conference, while Logan dropped to 0-2, 0-2. The Wildcats had opened the season last week with a 62-8 blowout loss at county rival Man.
The Indians beat Logan for the third straight season but still trail 7-4 in the all-time series which dates back to 2000.
Sissonville jumped on top of Logan 21-0 at halftime and never looked back in Friday's Cardinal Conference clash.
Junior running back Dylan Griffith scored three of Sissonville's four touchdowns on the night on runs of 15, 1 and 10.
Sissonville quarterback Parker Shamblin had success throwing the ball all night, hitting Austin Fisher on a 2-yard strike in the first quarter for the Indians' other touchdown.
Down 21-0, Logan scored its only touchdown with 5:32 left in the third quarter on Aiden Slack's 21-yard run.
In other action involving Logan County teams on Friday night, Chapmanville Regional dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 48-7 loss at Poca. Man improved to 2-0 with a 48-7 win at Class A No. 5-ranked Mount View.
Look for more on all three games in this coming Wednesday's Logan Banner print edition.
-----
2019 Chapmanville Regional High School
Football Schedule (0-2, 0-2):
Aug. 29: *vs. Sissonville (at Charleston's Laidley Field), L 8-24
Sept. 6: *at Poca, L 7-48
Sept. 13: *Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: OPEN DATE
Oct. 18: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: *at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: Man, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
-----
2019 Logan High School
Football Schedule (0-2, 0-2):
Aug. 30: at Man, L 8-62
Sept. 6: *Sissonville, L 6-28
Sept. 13: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: *Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: OPEN DATE
Oct. 25: *Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
-----
2019 Man High School
Football Schedule (2-0):
Aug. 30: Logan, W 62-8
Sept. 6: at Mount View, W 48-7
Sept. 13: at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: River View, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: OPEN DATE
Nov. 8: at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.