LOGAN — The Wildcats (6-4) fell in their final regular season game against Herbert Hoover (7-2) on Nov 4 by a score of 56-14. It was the Huskie’s game from start to finish at Willis Nesbit stadium. Although a loss is not what the Wildcats needed, they keep their playoff contention alive as they move to the number 16th spot in the rankings.
Head coach Gary Mullins understands the bumpy path they took leading up to this point of the season but does not shy away from giving credit to his players.
“Our kids have shown great character and have fought to the very end,” said Mullins. “Our only losses are to playoff bound teams so I could not be prouder with how we have dealt with things.”
The Wildcats had some spurts of life by passing the ball around against Hoover but could not maintain it in order to keep up with the Huskies. Logan was essentially stopped in their tracks whenever they would run the ball. The Wildcats totaled 70-rushing yards on the ground. Bryce Davis, however, did manage to find the end zone from 14-yards out for a score.
Gabe Workman also had a good night on kickoff returns with 6 totaling for 121-yards.
Given the Wildcats were halted on the ground, Drew Berry was forced to tote it through the air. Logan was reminiscent of their early season stature when Berry found his connections of Aiden Slack and Garrett Williamson. Slack was able to get on the board from 8-yards out on a slant route while Williamson had a steady night with six catches for 115-yards. Rylee Jones also had one catch for a 43-yard gain.
Bryce Davis carried the load for the Wildcat’s defense with 12 solo tackles. Kieran Tolliver managed to get an interception on the Huskies as well.
The Wildcats now finish their season by losing 3 of their last 4 games, but postseason is in reach for Logan. This will be the 8th time in LHS history that the Wildcats football team advanced to the playoffs. Coach Mullins is ready for the opportunity at hand.
“Earlier in the year we’ve scrimmaged Wahama and Clay and we hope by playing teams like that can help us,” said Mullins. “We are going to give it everything we’ve got in order to get that first playoff win.”
Logan going into the playoffs at (6-4) feels as if they have a lot to prove and look to do so against a team that they have already faced this year.
Winfield ends their regular season with the number one spot in Class AA. Logan will have a test they are familiar with going forward.