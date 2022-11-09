Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan’s Aiden Slack (1) glides into the end zone on a pass from Drew Berry.

 Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner

LOGAN — The Wildcats (6-4) fell in their final regular season game against Herbert Hoover (7-2) on Nov 4 by a score of 56-14. It was the Huskie’s game from start to finish at Willis Nesbit stadium. Although a loss is not what the Wildcats needed, they keep their playoff contention alive as they move to the number 16th spot in the rankings.

Head coach Gary Mullins understands the bumpy path they took leading up to this point of the season but does not shy away from giving credit to his players.

