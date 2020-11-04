LOGAN — The Logan High School basketball team will be put to the test this season with a difficult schedule.
In addition to the usual games against Cardinal Conference teams, Logan is also matched up against Class AAAA teams Capital, George Washington and South Charleston.
Logan is set to open the season on Dec. 8 at home against Herbert Hoover, then plays Capital and GW Dec. 18-19 in the GW Christmas Tournament.
The Wildcats are then back at home Dec. 28-29 to play Wesley Christian, Ky., and Man in Logan’s King Coal Classic at Willie Akers Arena. This year’s King Coal has been moved up a month from its usual late January time.
Logan closed out last season with a 15-8 record and were ranked No. 5 in the state in Class AA when the campaign was first halted then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wildcats were to play Poca in one of the two Region 4 co-finals and were looking to reach the state tournament for the first time in eight years but never got a chance to finish out the season.
Logan’s on-court record was 17-6 but two of those wins had to be forfeited due to an eligibility ruling to star player David Early who did not complete the minimum required practices after he had transferred back to LHS from Beckley Prep.
Early, now a freshman player Marshall, was a First-Team All-State pick and second in the Bill Evans Award voting for State Player of the year.
Those will be big shoes for Logan to fill. Noah Cook, a senior guard, also graduated.
The cupboard won’t be bare, however.
One of the many key Wildcat returnees is Mitchell Hainer, a 6-foot-5 guard/wing.
Garrett Williamson, a rising sophomore is back. He had a strong freshman year for the Wildcats.
Starters Aiden Slack (6-2), a rising sophomore, and junior Jarron Glick (6-1) also return.
Spot-starter Carson Kirk, a junior, is also back for Logan.
Junior Trey Brown, who started some games as well for the Wildcats last season, returns as well.
Cameron Hensley, a 6-2 junior, is another returning player for the Cats.
This season will bring change, not only for the Logan Wildcats, but for every prep basketball team in the state of West Virginia.
The WVSSAC moves to a four-class format for the 2021-22 season for the first time ever and Logan will be moving up again to the Class AAA ranks.
Logan was a traditional Triple-A school going back to its heyday of yesteryear but since 2002 has moved up and down from 3A to 2A.
The last four years, Logan had been a Double-A school.
This season, however, Logan is back in Triple-A and will be in a new sectional with Scott, Wayne and Lincoln County in Class AAA Region 4 Section 2.
Opposite Logan in the other sectional, Class AAA Region 4 Section 1, and possible regional opponents are Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley and Winfield.
The last four years, LHS had been in a six-team Double-A super sectional with Chapmanville, Man, Scott, Lincoln County and Mingo Central.
Logan also has home-and-away series with Man and Chapmanville, its two county rivals. Man, 18-6 last season, is expected to challenge for the Class A state title. Chapmanville won two straight Class AA state crowns before last year’s shutdown prior to the state tourney.
Logan is slated to host Nitro late in the season in conference action. Nitro was just 5-18 last season but have bolstered its roster with a pair of transfers from Sissonville in 6-foot-9 senior Joseph Udoh and 5-11 junior guard Bryce Myers.
Udoh, a native of Nigeria, joined Sissonville seven games into the 2019-20 season and averaged 15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Indians. Myers averaged 9 points and was second on the Indians’ squad with 28 3-point field goals.
Nitro also returns junior starters Kolton Painter (6-0) and Trevor Lowe (6-1). Painter averaged 22.3 points with 62 3-pointers as a sophomore last season. Lowe averaged 14.3 points and sank 39 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
2020-21 Logan High School
Boys’ Basketball Schedule:
Dec. 8: *Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 18: vs. Capital (GW Christmas Tournament), TBA
Dec. 19: vs. George Washington (GW Christmas Tournament), TBA
Dec. 28: Wesley Christian, Ky. (King Coal Classic), TBA
Dec. 29: Man (King Coal Classic), TBA
Jan. 2: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 5: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 12: *at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 15: *Poca, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 16: vs. Liberty Raleigh (at Chapmanville tournament), TBA
Jan. 19: at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 22: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 26: *Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29: *at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 2: Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5: *Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9: *at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12: *at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 19: *at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 23: at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference Game