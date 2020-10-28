The Logan High School football team made the long three-hour-plus trip to Richwood on Saturday night and fell to the Class A Lumberjacks. 39-28.
Logan dropped to 0-3 on the season, while Richwood improved to 2-6, breaking a four-game losing skid.
It was the first meeting between the two schools.
Logan had been off since Oct. 2, when the Wildcats lost at Tug Valley, 22-12.
Logan's football program was then shut down for two weeks and put into quarantine following the positive COVID-19 test of a player and had two games canceled.
Quarterback Jordan Hayes was 18 of 26 passing for 250 yards and three touchdowns for Logan. Hayes also rushed 15 times for 103 yards with a touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Aiden Slack had 10 catches for 153 yards and a TD.
Corey Townsend had a 53-yard TD grab.
Carson Kirk had three catches for 15 yards and a score. Cameron Hensley reeled in three passes for 28 yards.
Justin Collins led Logan on defense with 16 tackles. Makiah Adams had 10, Bryce Davis nine, Noah McNeeley eight, Caden Dotson seven, Aiden Slack six, Kolton Goldie five, Hunter White and Chance Maynard had four each and Shelton Stone and Carson Kirk had three each. Dave Ellis had two tackles. Braydon Chambers, Townsend and Hensley had one stop each.
Slack also blocked a PAT and had a 47-yard punt downed inside the 1-yard line.
McNeeley had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery
Stone had a forced fumble.
Dotson recorded two sacks and a forced fumble
Hensley also had a fumble recovery.
A busy stretch of games awaits the Wildcats, beginning with Wednesday night's matchup against county rival Man (1-3) in the home opener for Logan.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Logan High School's Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
The Wildcats then turn around and play their second game in three days this Friday as Logan is set to host winless Nitro (0-3).
Then next Tuesday, Nov. 3, Logan plays at Scott in its third game in seven days.
The Wildcats are then slated to close out the regular season on Nov. 6 at home against Herbert Hoover.
-----
Football Friday Night
What: Nitro (0-3, 0-2) at Logan (0-3, 0-1)
When: Friday night, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Willis Nisbet Stadium, Logan, W.Va.
Surface: Field Turf
Last year's meeting: Nitro won 57-22
First meeting: 1999 (Nitro won 52-8)
All-time series: Nitro leads 6-3
---
Logan vs. Nitro Football Series
(Nitro leads 6-3):
2019: Nitro 57, Logan 22
2018: Logan 30, Nitro 26
2017: Nitro 41, Logan 28
2014: Nitro 32, Logan 22
2013: Logan 40, Nitro 14
2002: Nitro 51, Logan 0
2001: Logan 38, Nitro 21
2000: Nitro 21, Logan 7
1999: Nitro 52, Logan 8