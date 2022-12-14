Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan High’s Julius Clancy (1) fights for a loose ball with Herbert Hoover’s Elijah Saunders (2) as the Wildcats defeated the Huskies, 78-52 on Dec. 8.

 Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner

LOGAN — After starting the year off with a win in Sissonville earlier this week, the Logan Wildcats (2-0) returned to Willie Akers Arena and found success in their first home game of the season on Dec 8.

They kept the momentum rolling as the Wildcats swiftly took care of the Herbert Hoover Huskies (0-1) by a score of 78-52.

