LOGAN — After starting the year off with a win in Sissonville earlier this week, the Logan Wildcats (2-0) returned to Willie Akers Arena and found success in their first home game of the season on Dec 8.
They kept the momentum rolling as the Wildcats swiftly took care of the Herbert Hoover Huskies (0-1) by a score of 78-52.
Logan put the pressure on right from the get-go with a fast and physical full court press game plan that had the Huskies rattled for the entire first half.
Along with a turnover inducing defense, the Wildcats seemed to have the hotter hand given the team shot for 82% from inside the ark on 33 shot attempts. They also maintained the lead for the entire game.
Herbert Hoover could not match the pace that Logan had set.
The first quarter saw the Wildcats disrupt any offense the Huskies tried to mount. Within the first three minutes, Logan had a comfortable 10-point lead after a Garrett Williamson 3-pointer. Hoover would finally get on the board after back-to-back 3-point buckets from Eli Robertson. This would be the last time the Huskies would score until five minutes left in the second quarter.
Logan’s offense was clicking all night.
Scotty Browning led the Wildcats in scoring with 28 points on the evening, but with the help of sensational ball movement from the entire team. Unless it was a fast break, the Wildcats were making 6-8 passes per possession to ensure they were getting the best shot attempt possible, and it was working perfectly.
Scotty Browning found success when driving to the basket. He had 15-points in the first half.
With just under two minutes left to play in the second quarter, Logan had extended their lead to 16. Herbert Hoover struggled to get any shots to go through the next the entire first half and had only amassed 22 points going into halftime. The Wildcats sat at 39.
Heading into the third quarter, the Huskies came out of break with some momentum as Eli Robertson and Donovan Brown finally started hitting more shots. Not only were they able score more consistently, but they decided to give the Wildcats a taste of their own medicine with a full-court press of their own. Brown along with Camron Buckner were attacking the ball on defense and managed to get a couple of turnovers for themselves. With 4:33 left in the third, Robertson made a strong move to the basket for a layup and got fouled in the process. The shot went in, and he made the preceding foul shot that cut their deficit to just nine points.
In a matter of two possessions, the Wildcats retook control after back-to-back threes from Derek Browning. With any success Hoover had on offense, Logan would immediately answer back with ease. They ended the third quarter with a score of 57-44 with the Wildcats staying on top.
The fourth quarter saw an exhausted Huskie squad do everything they could to stop a tenacious Wildcat effort. Eventually, midway through the quarter, Logan would pull away in dominating fashion. Julius Clancy was getting after it on defense and had three steals that led to more scoring opportunities from a cast of Wildcats.
Garrett Williamson was a force to be reckoned with all night. He was Logan’s main facilitator throughout the game by making smart decisions. Whether it was on defense or offense, he was part of everything that happened tonight. He caused the Huskies trouble inside their paint and had two blocks that could have given Herbert Hoover some momentum. His passing ability and court vision was on full display as he dished the ball around making it almost impossible for the Huskies to stop the ball.
Logan would eventually run the clock out with a 26-point lead to end the game.
The Huskies look to regroup for a weekend matchup on Dec 10 in a road trip to Phillip Barbour to battle against the Colts. As for the Logan, they will travel north also on Dec 10 in what will be an interesting contest against the defending state champions in Fairmont Senior. Last year the Wildcats got the better of the Polar Bears during the regular season.
Score by quarters
LHS (2-0): 22 17 18 21 — 78
HHHS (0-1): 6 16 22 8 — 52
Scoring summary
LHS: S. Browning 28, D. Browning 14, G. Williamson 10, J. Glick 10, J. Clancy 6, M. Ilderton 4, I. Miller 4
27/33 from field — 66, 6/17 from three — 35%
HHHS: E. Robertson 21, D. Brown 16, W. Miller 6, C. Buckner 5, G. Wentz 2, S. Phillips 2
16/27 from field — 59%, 6/17 from three — 35%