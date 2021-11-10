LOGAN — The Logan High School football team fell short of the Class AA playoffs but the foundation has been laid.
After last week’s 48-6 loss at No. 1-ranked Herbert Hoover, the Wildcats closed out the season at 6-4 and rated 17th in the state.
Logan missed the playoffs but just one spot.
The Wildcats were looking for their first post-season bid since 2013.
Logan came up a little bit short but the season was a success.
The Wildcats enjoyed their first winning season in eight years and bounced back from a 9-27 combined showing over the last four seasons under former coaches James Toth and Jimmy Sheppard.
Coach Gary Mullins orchestrated the comeback as he returned to the helm for the first time since 2016. He had led Logan to 61 wins and five playoff appearances in his previous stint covering 13 years from 2004-16.
“This is the second team that I’ve finished 17th,” Mullins said. “Not too much fun. Overall, we had a good year. We had a winning season and we were the county champions. We beat some really good teams, including Scott, which made it to the playoffs. They are showing what kind of team they are. I’m proud of my players. They fought all the way to the end.”
Two close losses to Liberty-Raleigh (20-14) and Poca (14-12) ended up being the difference. Had one of those flipped, Logan would have likely had enough points to reach the post-season.
“We thought that we gave away the Liberty-Raleigh game,” Mullins said. “Had we won that game we would have been the 11th seed and would have went to North Marion. We left an opportunity on the table but we were right there all year. We didn’t play very well on Friday night (at Hoover). Other than that, we showed up every week and gave ourselves an opportunity to win. That’s all that you can ask for.”
Friday’s game was the final prep contest for senior quarterback Jordan Hayes and other 12th-graders.
Hayes was 124 of 229 passing (54.1%) for 1,570 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for another 225 yards and a scored a TD.
“He had a good year,” Mullins said. “He threw the ball well. Anytime you lose those kinds of yards it will be hard to replace.”
Senior wide receiver Carson Kirk also played his last game as did running back/linebacker Kolton Goldie.
Kirk was Logan’s top receiver this season with 45 catches for 771 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, had had 28.5 tackles and two interceptions.
“Carson will probably end up leading the Cardinal Conference in receiving,” Mullins said
Goldie was one of Logan’s top overall players. He ran for 490 yards on 98 carries and scored four touchdowns. He also saw time at quarterback where he completed 14 of 26 passes for 278 yards with five touchdowns and one pick. On defense, Goldie was Logan’s leading tackler with 85 stops. He also had two on-side kick recoveries, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and two caused fumbles.
“Goldie played every snap of the season except for five,” Mullins said. “He’s going to be irreplacable.”
Rounding out the senior class are: Landon Adkins; Noah McNeely; Chance Maynard; Chase Maynard; Tristain Burgess; and Matthew Hutchinson.
Adkins, a first-year football player and basketball athlete, had 49 tackles, two sacks, a blocked punt and a pass breakup from his defensive end post.
“Landon Adkins was a huge addition to the team this year,” Mullins said.
Chance Maynard had 49 tackles, two picks and two fumble recoveries. Burgess, a lineman had 19.5 stops and a sack.
“We’re definitely going to miss our seniors and we’ll have to work hard in the off-season to replace them,” Mullins said.
Several key Wildcats will be back next season, including Aiden Slack, so the future looks good for the Cats.
“We have to work hard in the weight room and have a full off-season,” Mullins said.
Logan will have a new opponent next season in Class A Tug Valley.
The Wildcats played the Panthers in 2020 at Naugatuck and lost 22-12 in the first-ever regular season meeting between the two schools.
Tug Valley will replace Liberty-Raleigh on the 2022 schedule. Logan will also play non-conference team and county rival Man and the eight conference foes.
2021 Logan High School Football Schedule (6-4, 5-3):
Aug. 27: at Man, W 21-14
Sept. 3: *Sissonville, W 40-14
Sept. 10:*at Wayne, W 27-20
Sept. 17: at Liberty-Raleigh, L 14-20
Sept. 24: *Winfield, L 20-41
Oct. 1: *at Nitro, W 19-0
Oct. 8: *Scott, W 21-12
Oct. 15: *at Poca, L 12-14
Oct. 22: *Chapmanville, W 24-14
Oct. 29: BYE WEEK
Nov. 5: *at Herbert Hoover, L 6-48
*Cardinal Conference game