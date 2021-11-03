It’s the biggest challenge of the year for the Logan High School football team on Friday night.
By far.
The Class AA No. 14-ranked Wildcats will be put to the test as Logan hits the road to play at No. 1-ranked and undefeated Herbert Hoover.
Logan, 6-3 and coming off last week’s bye week, hope to pull off the monumental upset over the 9-0 Huskies and punch its ticket to the playoffs for the first time in nine years.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Herbert Hoover High School football field at Falling Rock.
Hoover, fielding its best team in many years and looking for its first perfect 10-0 season since 1977, are coming off last week’s convincing 28-0 win over Poca in a game that was moved from Hoover to West Virginia State University.
The game pitted the then No. 1 Dots against the No. 2 Huskies.
With the win and all off the bonus points, Herbert Hoover leapfrogged over Poca into the top spot this week.
The Huskies, coached by Joey Fields, have been a dominating force all season, outscoring their opponents 442-36.
“This gives us an opportunity to see one of the best teams in the state,” Logan coach Gary Mullins said. “This will give the kids some good exposure. We’re looking forward to getting over there and competing on Friday night and see what kind of game plan we can put together.”
With a loss, Logan could still finish within the top 16 and sneak into the playoffs with a 6-4 mark.
In the that scenario, Logan would have to travel, possibly again to Hoover in a first-round matchup on Nov. 12 or 13 as the Wildcats could finish up 16th in the final rankings.
Mullins, however, said the Cats might not have enough points crack the top 16 with a loss to Hoover.
“It’s looking more and more like we are going to have to win to get in,” he said. “But what a great opportunity for us to be able to go over to the Kanawha Valley to play one of the best teams in the state and show what we’ve got.”
Logan played Poca tough a few weeks ago in a 14-12 road loss. That gives the Wildcats hope that they can stay with the Huskies.
“We take every week and try to exploit any weakness that they might have and try to get late in the game and see if we can make some plays to win,” Mullins said. “That’s our game plan every week. Our defense has to play good again. They have played great for us all year and they will have to play great for us again on Friday night in order to win.”
Hoover’s closest game has been a 24-9 victory at Scott in its season opener. The Huskies led only 14-9 at halftime in that contest. Since then, they beaten their next six opponents by an average of 51 points.
The Huskies have plenty of weapons with QB Dane Hatfield and his brother wideout Devin Hatfield.
Dane Hatfield connected on 21 of 27 passes for 323 yards, fired three touchdowns and also ran for a score last week against the Dots. Devin Hatfield, a senior, caught nine passes for 195 yards, including an 88-yard bomb to open the scoring last week.
Dane Hatfield scored three touchdowns two weeks ago against Mingo Central on runs of 36, 7 and 5 and passed for two more, one going for 43 yards to Harper.
Hoover also has bruising senior running back Hunter Bartley, who has scored a Cardinal Conference best 17 touchdowns on the season.
“They are good on both sides of the ball,” Mullins said of Hoover. “We have to find a way to win two aspects of the game.”
The Huskies are also looking to wrap up the Cardinal Conference title outright with a win over Logan. The Wildcats stand at 5-2 in league play, while Hoover is 7-0.
Many Wildcats have turned in fine numbers this season.
Senior QB Jordan Hayes is 111 of 201 passing (55.2 percent) with 1,431 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Kolton Goldie has been true on 11 of 20 passes for 214 yards and five touchdowns.
Goldie is also Logan’s leading rusher with 88 carries for 451 yards and four scores. Hayes has 225 yards on 56 attempts and a TD.
Carson Kirk leads Logan’s receiving corps with 42 catches for 728 yards and nine touchdowns.
Aiden Slack has 38 catches for 584 yards and seven scores.
Dawson Maynard has 11 catches for 201 yards and a TD. Garrett Williamson has another 164 yards on 15 catches and four touchdowns. Goldie has snared 13 passes for 137 yards.
Goldie leads the Logan defense this season with 75 total tackles. He also has a pair of fumble recoveries and two pass breakups.
Bryce Davis has 61.5 tackles and Brayden Chambers 58.5.
Slack has 52.5 tackles, two picks and four pass breakups. Landon Adkins has contributed 44.5 total tackles, two sacks and a blocked punt.
Noah McNeely has 41.5 tackles, while Chance Maynard has 42.5 stops, two interceptions and a fumble return for a touchdown. Kirk has 26.5 tackles and two picks.
Williamson has 24.5 tackles and four fumble recoveries. Brennan Goff has 22 tackles.
Logan’s defense has improved greatly over the last two years, allowing just 16.5 points per game.
In the 2020 abbreviated season, Logan allowed 24 points per game. Back in 2019, the 1-9 Cats were giving up 52 points a game.
Logan leads Hoover 10-9 in the all-time series which dates back to 1983.
The two teams, which have split in the last four meetings, did not play last year. The Huskies topped the Cats 56-28 in the last meeting in 2019.
Logan vs. Herbert Hoover
Football Series
(Logan leads 10-9):
2019: Herbert Hoover 56, Logan 28
2018: Logan 52, Herbert Hoover 30
2017: Herbert Hoover 34, Logan 30
2010: Logan 14, Herbert Hoover 7
2009: Herbert Hoover 22, Logan 0
2008: Herbert Hoover 21, Logan 7
2007: Logan 37, Herbert Hoover 7
2006: Herbert Hoover 37, Logan 24
2005: Herbert Hoover 33, Logan 0
2004: Herbert Hoover 42, Logan 14
2003: Herbert Hoover 31, Logan 14
2000: Logan 10, Herbert Hoover 8
1999: Logan 14, Herbert Hoover 6
1988: Logan 13, Herbert Hoover 6
1987: Logan 25, Herbert Hoover 7
1986: Logan 27, Herbert Hoover 0
1985: Logan 18, Herbert Hoover 12
1984: Herbert Hoover 22, Logan 6
1983: Logan 20, Herbert Hoover 19