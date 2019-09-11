LOGAN - It doesn't get any easier for the Logan High School football team this week.
The Wildcats, 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the Cardinal Conference, host Mingo Central (1-1, 1-0) this Friday night and will be going into the game as heavy underdogs.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Logan's Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Logan is coming off last week's 28-6 loss to Sissonville in its Cardinal Conference opener. The Cats were trounced 62-8 by Man in the opener.
Mingo Central was able to bounce back from a season opening 47-7 loss to Kentucky state powerhouse Pikeville in the Pike County Bowl by rolling over Wayne 56-16 in a battle of two of three defending Co-Cardinal Conference champions last week.
Logan is hoping to avoid an 0-3 hole but it will be a difficult task against a stacked Miners' team.
"They are always a touch matchup," Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said. "They always have plenty of weapons."
Mingo Central won for the fifth straight time over the Pioneers and were led by senior all-state receiver Drew Hatfield, who had one of his very best prep games as he reeled in nine catches on the night for 294 yards and five touchdowns. He also had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown called back due to a penalty.
Hatfield caught 84 balls last year for 1,389 yards and 21 touchdowns. For his career, he stands at 3,256 receiving yards and 44 scores. Younger brother Devin Hatfield made a nice introduction to the state as a freshman a year ago, hauling in 49 passes for 794 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior Isa Scales (16 catches, 223 yards) will add depth on the outside for quarterback Daylin Goad.
Goad, a junior, piled up a whopping 3,266 passing yards and 46 touchdowns a year ago.
"Day Day is a great quarterback," Sheppard said. "We just have to try to take away some of the things that they try to do. Hopefully we can tackled well. Day Day is a good runner as well as a good passer. It's going to be hard to contain him but we are going to game plan and do our best to."
Both Hatfield brothers played basketball for Logan last season but transferred back to Mingo.
Wayne led 8-0 last week against Mingo but then were outscored 56-8 the rest of the way. The Miners outgained Wayne 438-358 in yards of total offense.
Goad was 9 of 14 passing for 319 yards and five Touchdowns and ran for an additional 88 yards and two more scores.
Mingo Central went 9-2 last season, falling to Point Pleasant in the first round of the Class AA playoffs. The Miners were a state semifinalist in 2017 and the 2A state champions in 2016.
"We got a lot of guys back that played for us last year and then we got some new faces," Mingo Central Josh Sammons said. "Building off what we did last year, I think we should be able to improve from where we finished."
As explosive as Mingo figures to be offensively, it will have to shore up a defense that yielded 29 points per game last season. Senior linebackers Westan Christian, Levi Davis and Ryan DeBoard are back to lead that venture.
Also back on staff at Mingo Central is former head coach Joey Fields, who was the head coach at Central two years ago before moving to the panhandle and spending a year as an assistant under Dave Walker at Martinsburg.
Logan scored its only touchdown last week on a 10-yard run by freshman Aiden Slack. Slack, Logan's backup quarterback, saw his first action in the backfield.
"We knew that he was already a good runner at quarterback last year when he was a middle school," Sheppard said. "We were short on backs so we decided to throw him in there and see what he's made of. He did a really good job and he doesn't look like a freshman."
Sheppard also said running back Troy Cowart ran the ball hard last week.
"Troy did a good job running the ball. We just need to get him a few more carries and get him into a little better shape. He had the knee injuries that kept him out," he said. "He's a load to handle. If can get him into the game a little more that will open things up for everybody else. We're going to continue to make adjustments and we're going to keep trying to get better and get some more points up on the board."
Mingo Central leads 3-2 in the all-time series vs. Logan. The Miners have won the last two meetings, including a 50-8 win last season. MCHS won 65-22 in 2017 in a game which ended up begin former Logan High School athlete and QB David Early's last prep football game. He left the game due to a knee injury and never returned to the gridiron.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
Logan vs. Mingo Central Football Series
(Mingo Central leads 3-2):
2018: Mingo Central 50, Logan 8
2017: Mingo Central 65, Logan 22
2011: Logan 22, Mingo Central 6
2012: Logan 28, Mingo Central 16
2013: Mingo Central 26, Logan 20