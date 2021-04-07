NEWTOWN — The Logan High School boys’ basketball team came away with a hard fought 61-59 win at Mingo Central on Saturday night.
Logan, ranked No. 6 in the state in Class AAA, improved to 9-4 on the season with the win. Mingo Central, which lost at home to a Logan County team for the second straight night, dropped to 2-8. The Miners had lost 73-53 to Man on Friday night, also atop Miner Mountain.
Jarron Glick led the Wildcats with a 20-point effort. Aiden Slack hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Garrett Williamson also broke into double digits in scoring with 13 points.
Scotty Browning and Landon Adkins tossed in five points each. Corey Townsend chipped in with three points.
Browning had six rebounds, while Williamson, Slack and Adkins had five each.
Jarius Jackson led Mingo Central with 19 points. Preston Smith tallied 12, while Kyle Campbell and Ethan Evans netted eight each. Justin May and Zion Martin had five points each and Ethan Thompson had two points.
Jackson drained three treys, while Smith nailed down a pair of 3-balls.
Logan led 18-14 after one quarter, 30-28 at the half and 46-45 after three. The Wildcats held on in the close game to win by two.
The Wildcats were 20 of 49 shooting for the night from the floor for 40.8% and 14 of 21 from the free throw line for 66.7%. Mingo Central shot better, making 24 of 45 from the field for 53.3% and 5 of 8 from the charity stripe.
Logan was scheduled to host Scott on Tuesday night. Three games then remain on the schedule as the Cats host Mingo Central on Wednesday night in a rematch, then host Herbert Hoover on April 10 and close out on April 15 at Chapmanville.
WINFIELD 51, LOGAN 45: Logan lost on the road at Winfield, 51-45, on Friday night in Cardinal Conference action.
Logan was held to four field goals in the second half.
The Wildcats led 13-10 after one quarter and 29-24 at the half but were outscored 11-7 in the third quarter as Winfield grabbed a 36-35 lead. The Generals then outpointed the Wildcats 15-10 in the fourth.
Scotty Browning led Logan with 15 points. Garrett Williamson had 12 and Jarron Glick 10. Mitchell Hainer and Corey Townsend tossed in three point each. Aiden Slack had two points.
Williamson had a double-double, also putting down 10 rebounds. Hainer had eight boards and Glick seven.
Ethan Kincaid and Blake Morris had 10 points apiece for Winfield.