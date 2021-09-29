LOGAN — The Logan High School football team is in a bit of a funk.
A two-game funk.
The Wildcats hope to break out of that funk on Friday night with a victory at winless Nitro.
Logan, which started out the season 3-0, have now dropped two straight games following last week’s 41-20 home defeat to Winfield.
Logan is 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the Cardinal Conference. Nitro, which fell 28-14 to Wayne last week, are 0-5, 0-4.
Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Nitro High School’s Underwood Field.
Logan must bounce back and get back into the Class AA playoff picture. The Wildcats were ranked 12th in last week’s ratings but are likely to fall a few spots this week.
“There’s no doubt. We need to bounce back,” Logan coach Gary Mullins said. “To achieve the goals that we’ve set for ourselves we have to win this game.”
Mullins said Logan can’t take Nitro lightly. In addition to last week’s loss to Wayne, Nitro has suffered setbacks to Poca (28-7), St. Albans (6-3), Herbert Hoover (48-0) and Chapmanville (29-18).
“They are going to play hard,” he said. “They’ve been close in a lot of their games. They only lost 6-3 to St. Albans. They were also right there at the end against Chapmanville and Wayne. We’re going to have to be ready to play if we want to come out of there with a win.”
Logan beat the Nitro Wildcats 22-14 in last year’s meeting at home. Nitro leads 6-4 in the all-time series dating back to 1999.
Nitro is led by quarterback Trevor Lowe. Last season, Lowe (6-foot-3, 225 pounds), a four-year starter, threw for 807 yards and four touchdowns in six games and ran for 526 yards and six scores.
Braxton Smith scored on a 40-yard TD run in last week’s game at Wayne, however, Nitro was out-gained 333-189 in yards of total offense by the Pioneers.
Smith had two touchdowns on the night, also scoring from 9 yards out. He finished with 114 yards rushing on 22 carries.
Nitro is under the leadership of first-year head coach James “Boom” McKinney, a nine-year Nitro assistant coach.
The Nitro Wildcats suffered through a winless 0-7 season last year and are on a 12-game losing skid.
Nitro’s last win was a 41-27 victory over Scott in the 2019 season finale.
Other top Nitro skilled position players include: senior running back Ethan Lacy (6-1, 190) and seniors wide receivers Bryce Myers and Kolton Painter.
Nitro’s offensive line lost only one player from last year, though senior Caleb Allawat (6-2, 265), moves from right tackle to left tackle. Junior Jacob Sigman (5-11, 230) returns at center and junior Scott Worstell (5-9, 220) is back at left guard. At right guard is junior Nick Atkins (5-10, 210) and right tackle will be junior Ike Elkins (6-1, 210).
Mullins said Nitro has some good athletes.
“They use three different guys at quarterback,” he said. “Painter is a really good player. They have a really fast receiver and defensive back. Caleb Allawat, number 72, is their left tackle. He’s by far the best lineman that I’ve seen this year. He blocks harder than any lineman that I’ve seen in a long time in high school football. He plays to the whistle. They’ve got some good players.
“There’s no gimmies in the Cardinal Conference. If you don’t show up ready to play you are going to get beat and we’ve not played very well the last couple of weeks. We have to get back on track doing things the right way, get another win and get things pointed in the right direction.”
Logan is led by senior QB Jordan Hayes, who surpassed the 1,000-yard passing plateau last week. He’s completed 59 of 107 passes for 1,009 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions on the season.
Hayes split time at QB last week with Kolton Goldie, who was 8 of 14 in the air for 171 yards and three scores.
Goldie, primarily a running back, has 39 rushes for 200 yards and two touchdowns on the season.
Wide receiver Aiden Slack has 26 catches for 432 yards and five touchdowns. Carson Kirk as reeled in 19 passes for 385 yards and five scores. Dawson Maynard has eight grabs for 170 yards in four games.
On defense, Goldie leads the way with 44.5 tackles. Slack has 36.5 stops and Bryce Davis 35 tackles.
Brayden Chambers has 30.5 tackles and defensive end Landon Adkins 24 stops.
Chance Maynard has 21.5 tackles and Noah McNeely 21 stops.
Aiden, also Logan’s kicker and punter, is 10 of 15 this fall in his extra point kicks.
Nitro’s Underwood Field was carpeted with Field Turf over the summer and join other Cardinal teams Logan, Chapmanville, Scott and Sissonville which have artificial turf.
“They have a good new Field Turf surface there and the weather is supposed to be good,” Mullins said. “We’re looking forward to it for sure.”
-----
Football Friday Night
What: Logan (3-2, 2-1) at Nitro (0-5, 0-4)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Underwood Field, Nitro, W.Va.
Surface: Field Turf
Last week: Logan lost 41-20 to Winfield, Nitro lost 28-14 to Wayne
Last year’s meeting: Logan beat Nitro, 22-14
First meeting: 1999 (Nitro won 52-8)
All-time series: Nitro leads 6-4
---
Logan vs. Nitro Football Series
(Nitro leads 6-4):
2020: Logan 22, Nitro 14
2019: Nitro 57, Logan 22
2018: Logan 30, Nitro 26
2017: Nitro 41, Logan 28
2014: Nitro 32, Logan 22
2013: Logan 40, Nitro 14
2002: Nitro 51, Logan 0
2001: Logan 38, Nitro 21
2000: Nitro 21, Logan 7
1999: Nitro 52, Logan 8