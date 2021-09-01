LOGAN — Starting out the 2021 season with a 2-0 record would be a big confidence builder for the Logan High School football team.
Logan (1-0), a 21-14 winner at Class A county rival Man in last week’s season opener, is scheduled to host Sissonville (1-0, 1-0) on Friday night in a game which is both the home opener and Cardinal Conference opener for the Wildcats.
It will also be the annual Hall of Fame Game for Logan.
Kickoff off is set for 7 pm at Logan’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Sissonville opened last week with a 24-20 win at home over Chapmanville.
It should be a tough test for the Wildcats, which are looking to rebuild their program after going just 9-27 the last four seasons.
The Indians are led by first-year head coach Chad Lovejoy.
Sissonville was able to put away the Tigers last week as QB Brody Thompson fired a 25-yard TD pass to Jake Wiseman on a fourth-and-12 play.
The Indians are coming off last year’s 5-1 season. Sissonville was 5-0 during the regular season then lost 42-27 to Elkins in a first-round playoff game.
Thirteen seniors are back from last year’s team but only six were starters.
“Their quarterback is good,” Logan coach Gary Mullins said of the Indians. “He can run around a lot and make some plays. He’s got a good arm too an their running back is really good. He runs it hard. They have a lot of wide receivers and they spread it around. They are also really good up front. They are a solid Cardinal Conference team for sure.”
According to Lovejoy, Sissonville’s “best player on the whole football team” is senior left guard Seth Patton (5-10, 260), a third-year starter at the position.
Senior wide receiver Braeden Murray is the fastest of the Indians but he sat out last week’s game due to injury. He scored seven touchdowns last year.
The Indians have a strong-legged kicker with senior Jaxson Haynes, a Class AA First-Team All-State selection last year.
“We’re a completely different team,” Lovejoy told the Charleston Gazette-Mail. “I’m hoping we’ll sneak up on some teams. I think we’re better than people are expecting us to be.”
Logan was able to see some good things in last week’s win over the Hillbillies.
Senior quarterback Jordan Hayes was 8 of 17 passing for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The versatile Aiden Slack reeled in three passes for 41 yards and a TD, rushed three times for 31 yards, kicked all three of his PAT attempts and had six tackles on defense.
Wideouts Carson Kirk and newcomer Garrett Williamson each had long pass plays.
Brayden Chambers led the Logan defense with eight tackles. Kolton Goldie had seven stops an an on-side kick recovery in the final minute which sealed the win.
Bryce Davis also scored a touchdown on the defensive side of the ball with a fumble recovery for a TD.
Landon Adkins, making his varsity debut, had 6.5 tackles.
Chance Maynard picked off a pass for Logan.
“We were definitely pleased with our defensive performance last week, other than right there at the end,” Mullins said. “Offensively, we just need to finish drives. We saw some things that we were better at in the scrimmages. It should have been 28-0 at the halftime. We have to clean up some of those mistakes in the red zone. We just need to keep competing and keep getting better. We have a lot of new guys and they have their first varsity experience and I thought they did well for a first go-around. We just have to keep getting better in order for us to achieve the goals that we have set in place.”
Mullins said the Cats got out of Week 1 with no injuries.
“We should be at 100 percent going into this week,” he said.
The Wildcats and Indians did not meet last season. Logan holds a 7-4 all-time series advantage dating back to 2000.
Sissonville has won the last three meetings, including a 28-6 win at Logan in 2019.
The last time the Cats played Sissonville under Mullins in 2016, Logan won 36-20.
Logan-Sissonville Football Series
(Logan leads 7-4):
2019: Sissonville 28, Logan 6
2018: Sissonville 48, Logan 30
2017: Sissonville 28, Logan 12
2016: Logan 36, Sissonville 20
2015: Sissonville 56, Logan 0
2008: Logan 24, Sissonville 21
2007: Logan 26, Sissonville 20
2006: Logan 14, Sissonville 10
2005: Logan 33, Sissonville 14
2001: Logan 18, Sissonville 12
2000: Logan 67, Sissonville 23