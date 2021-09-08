LOGAN — The Logan High School football team hopes to remain unbeaten on the season with a win at Wayne this Friday night.
The Wildcats, 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Cardinal Conference, are coming off last week’s convincing 40-14 victory at home over Sissonville in the Cardinal Conference and home opener.
Wayne is 1-1, 0-1 after last week’s 35-14 loss at home to Scott.
Kickoff is set for 7 pm on Friday night at Wayne High School’s Pioneer Field.
The Wildcats, which are on a four-game winning streak dating back to back to last year, had their way with the Indians last week, leading 40-0 after three quarters before giving up a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns in the game’s closing minutes.
Logan and coach Gary Mullins hope to keep up the momentum this week at Wayne.
“They are a typical Wayne team,” Mullins said. “They run the wing-T. They have a lot of players that play really hard. They are extremely well coached. They battle you every time, especially when you go down there to play.”
Wayne was able to score just two touchdowns in last week’s loss to the Skyhawks — one on a QB sneak by James Spradlin. After a two-point conversion try, Wayne led, 8-7 with 11:18 to go in the second frame.
It was all Scott after that.
The Pioneers had defeated Class A county rival Tolsia, 38-14, in the season opener.
Senior Kobe Vanhoose ran for 116 yards on 19 carries and two scores to lead the Wayne offense against the Rebels. Ten different Pioneers carried the ball for 322 total yards on the ground. Murdock had two touchdown runs in the win.
The Pioneers are coming off a 2-4 season in 2020. Wayne was just 1-9 in 2019.
“We’ve had a couple of subpar seasons. Really subpar around here,” Wayne 25th-year head coach Tom Harmon told the Huntington Herald-Dispatch. “With that being said, expectations haven’t changed. Coaches have high expectations for the kids and I think these guys hold themselves pretty accountable.”
The Pioneers, known for their ground game, also have senior running backs Preston Childs (5-10, 150), Landon Wolfe (5-11, 170) and Isaiah Smith (6-2, 208) and senior fullback Levi Gilkerson (6-0, 164).
Vanhoose and Smith are transfers from Spring Valley. They had previously played at Wayne Middle School.
Senior Ike Chinn (6-3, 343), Hunter Hayton (6-0, 316 Jr.), Austin Richards (5-9, 254 Sr.) and Ethan Beller (6-1, 338 Jr.) anchor Wayne’s sizable offensive line. Senior Eaon Stiltner (5-10, 150 Sr.) brings starting experience in the trenches.
Logan quarterback Jordan Hayes had a big week last week, completing 18 of 22 passes for 304 yards, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another.
“It was a perfect storm for us,” Mullins said. “He (Hayes) probably played his best game as a Wildcat. The offensive line played their best game of the year. Our wide receiver corps made plays and got open and caused a lot of stress on the defense. We are going to be hard to cover.”
Wildcats’ wide receiver Carson Kirk reeled in a pair of TD catches and had five grabs for 131 yards.
Aiden Slack finished the night with nine catches for 146 yards and a TD and another 43 yards on four carries on the ground.
Kolton Goldie finished with nine carries for 65 yards.
Goldie led the Logan defense with 13.5 tackles. Bryce Davis had 6.5 stops and Brayden Chambers six tackles. Slack had 5.5 stops.
“We were really impressed with the way our guys came out and played,” Mullins said. “It reverts back to earlier in the week. We had a really good week of practice. Sometimes after you win that Man game it takes awhile for you to reel them in. Monday they were engaged in practice and things went well. We knew that we were prepared to play.”
On the season, Hayes is 26 of 39 passing for 470 yards with five touchdowns and two picks.
Goldie has 19 carries for 104 yards and two scores.
Kirk has six grabs for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Slack has 12 catches for 187 yards and two scores.
Goldie is the team’s leading tackler with 20.5 stops in two games.
Wayne is in its 99th year of high school football, while Logan is playing in its 100th.
The Logan vs. Wayne football series is an old one, dating back to 1928, but two have only played each other 21 times with the Pioneers holding a 14-7 edge.
Wayne has won the last 11 meetings spanning 2002-2019.
Logan is looking for its first win over the Pioneers since 1943 when the Wildcats blanked Wayne 25-0.
LHS beat Wayne five straight from 1939-43. The two teams did not play each other for many decades from 1944-2001.
“I wasn’t sure that we had ever beat them. I knew that it had been awhile,” Mullins said. “That shows you how good of a program that they’ve got. We’ve got our hands full and we have to keep fighting, be prepared every week and put Sissonville behind us.”
Logan vs. Wayne Football Series
(Wayne leads 14-7):
2019: Wayne 61, Logan 26
2018: Wayne 46, Logan 8
2017: Wayne 54, Logan 14
2009: Wayne 34, Logan 14
2008: Wayne 49, Logan 14
2007: Wayne 26, Logan 22
2006: Wayne 41, Logan 20
2005: Wayne 69, Logan 19
2004: Wayne 49, Logan 14
2003: Wayne 47, Logan 14
2002: Wayne 36, Logan 30
1943: Logan 25, Wayne 0
1942: Logan 16, Wayne 0
1941: Logan 21, Wayne 0
1940: Logan 51, Wayne 0
1939: Logan 12, Wayne 0
1938: Wayne 20, Logan 7
1937: Logan 20, Wayne 6
1936: Wayne 13, Logan 0
1935: Wayne 7, Logan 0
1928: Logan 12, Wayne 6