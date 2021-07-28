Being a former quarterback himself for the Logan Wildcats in his high school days, Gary Mullins has always been an offensive minded coach.
In his previous stint as head coach at Logan from 2004-16, the Wildcats were known at times to sling the ball around Big 12 style.
It was never a third-and-long passing game after running on the first two downs.
Logan could throw a bomb on first down, go from the no-huddle, go four wide in the spread offense or run trick plays such as the hook-and-ladder, or as Mullins used to call it, the “hook-and-lateral.”
It’s that kind of unpredictability that often kept opposing defenses on their toes.
The Wildcats hope to do some more of that in the Mullins reboot as he takes over as head coach at Logan after four years away.
“That will be the same with the balance and with the personnel that we’ve got,” said Mullins at last week’s 7 on 7 event at Chapmanville. “We will go no huddle but we won’t be going no huddle to be in a hurry. We go no huddle to see where the void is and see where we can attack. We’re just trying to get the best mismatch for us and that’s just how we compete.”
The quarterback is the center piece of the Mullins offensive scheme.
He’s had some dandies over those 13 years.
In 2014, Ryan Miller had a huge season under center, passing for 2,455 yards and breaking a single season Logan record, as he connected on 160-of-312 passes for a 51.3 completion rate. He also tossed 24 touchdowns — third best in the state.
That year, Miller’s favorite target was Zac Acord, a basketball player, who came out for football and reeled in 72 passes for 1,080 yards and 10 touchdowns and was one of the state’s top wide receivers.
Upon taking the Logan job in 2004, Mullins had quarterback Justin Taylor, who could sling the ball around the field as well, one time putting up 57 passes in a single game against Scott. Taylor would lead Logan to the 2005 Class AA playoffs, the Wildcats’ first post-season berth at the time in 15 years.
Later on in the 2007 season, freshman quarterback David Brown ended up being Logan’s starter and began a successful four-year run, leading LHS to a playoff appearance that year and then again as a senior in 2010.
In 2010, Brown and the Wildcats ran out of the spread, and Brown’s favorite target was Deyonta Coleman, a basketball player and first-year senior gridder, who ended up with nearly 900 receiving yards.
There were other fine quarterbacks in the Coach Mullins era, too, including Chris Marcum and Kahleel Reynolds, who could tuck it and go and also run out of the Wildcat formation.
Back in 2016, then freshman phenom David Early broke onto the West Virginia high school football scene.
For the season Early was 89 of 150 (59.3 percent) passing for 1,525 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Early also ran for 321 yards on 67 attempts and scored five TDs.
Early was 16 of 24 passing for 268 yards and two TDs on strikes of 83 and 48 yards in Logan’s 2016 season-ending win at Scott, which closed out the Wildcats at 5-5.
He would play the first few games in the 2017 season before an injury sidelined him during the Mingo Central game. Early would never play football at Logan again, instead concentrating on basketball where he closed out his career as the LHS all-time leading scorer. He’s now a sophomore member of the Marshall University basketball squad.
“We felt like we always had an exciting brand of football,” Mullins said. “It was fun to watch. What we tried to do was to make it appealing so we could get the best athletes out. Everybody knows that this is a basketball town. So we tried to make it where those guys that hadn’t played much football in their lives we be able to come out and compete and be successful right off the bat.”
This year, Logan returns senior quarterback Jordan Hayes.
Hayes was 102 of 143 passing for 1,169 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions in last year’s abbreviated season en route to being voted Honorable Mention All-State. Hayes had a big night for Logan in a 32-6 win over James Monroe in the finale, completing 35 of 44 passes for 410 yards. Hayes was also Logan’s leading rusher last season with 60 carries for 377 yards and four scores.
“We’ve got a lot of skilled position players to go along with Jordan Hayes at quarterback,” Mullins said. “Kolton Goldie is back and Aiden Slack is back. Carson Kirk is also back. Brayden Chambers is back and Christian Goodman is back. Garrett Williamson has also came out from the basketball team. Chance Maynard is back as a fullback/tight end. Landon Adkins has also come out from the basketball team. We’re going to use him at tight end and fullback. We have a lot of skilled position players.”
Mullins said the Wildcats will use a balanced offensive attack.
“We’ll still try to be that way. We feel like our offense will be OK,” he said.
STEPPING UP THE DEFENSE: It’s Logan defense that need to be improved, Mullins said.
“It’s our defense that we will look to make a lot of changes,” he said. “Two years ago, we gave up more than 50 points a game on average. Last year against every team with a winning record we gave up 35 points a game. If we give up 35 points a game we are going to lose so our defense has to be better. We’ve spent a lot of time on our defense so that’s what we are looking to improve on moving forward.”
Logan, 2-4 last year, is set to open the regular season on Aug. 27 at Man. The Hillbillies, coached by Harvey Arms, were 4-4 in 2020.
The Wildcats are looking for their first winning season since 2013.
The Gary Mullins Coaching File
At Logan:
2016: 5-5
2015: 4-6
2014: 2-8
2013: 7-4 (Lost 41-14 at Point Pleasant in 3A playoffs)
2012: 7-3
2011: 8-3 (Lost 51-8 at Parkersburg South in 3A playoffs)
2010: 6-5 (Lost 42-8 at George Washington in 3A playoffs)
2009: 1-9
2008: 3-7
2007: 6-5 (Lost 55-40 at Berkeley Springs in 2A playoffs)
2006: 4-6
2005: 5-6 (Lost 66-0 at Weir in 2A playoffs)
2004: 3-7
TOTAL: 13 years, 61-74, Five playoffs appearances