CHAPMANVILLE — It was a first game and it was a start.
Saturday afternoon’s 20-6 loss at Chapmanville began Logan High School’s delayed and abbreviated season.
The game was announced just on Thursday after Logan County athletic teams were given the green light to play.
Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said he saw mixed results from his team.
“I thought both defenses on both teams played well,” Sheppard said. “I think the penalties hurt us and hurt us pretty bad. We had a lack of discipline when it came to jumping off side. A lot of its was first game things. We had just two days to prepare for a team that we had no film on. We have a lot of young guys, three new guys on the offensive line and we were trying to work out the kinks. We also had a lot of guys playing both ways.”
Logan QB Jordan Hayes was 14 of 20 passing with one interception. Koltie Goldie also saw some time at quarterback, mostly in the shotgun and running out of the Wildcat formation. He was 3 of 4 passing for 14 yards.
“Jordan got back in there and he’s coming off an injury,” Sheppard said. “In the first half he had some jitters. But in the second half he cooled down and was a little more composed.”
Wide receiver Cameron Hensley had a big game with nine catches for 141 yards. Aiden Slack had five grabs for 52 yards. Corey Townsend had a catch for 23 yards. Goldie also had a pair of grabs.
“Aiden Slack and Cameron Hensley were amazing,” Sheppard said.
Down 20-6 at halftime, Logan saw three of its second half drives fail to produce any points while marching into Chapmanville’s red zone.
That ended up being the difference.
“If we could have punched those two in we would have been right there,” Sheppard said. “It was a close ballgame. It sucks to lose but it was great to actually have a chance to play a game.”
Logan’s rushing game never got on track.
Goldie had eight carries for 10 yards and a TD. Hayes rushed eight times for 17 yards.
The Wildcats were much improved on defense.
Last year, Logan gave up an average of 50 points per game.
“Overall, I think our defense is really improved from last year and I’m really proud of our guys,” Sheppard said. “Brandon Chambers and Brice Davis looked good. This is Bryce Davis’ first year playing. He didn’t play last year. He’s a sophomore and he came in and did a tremendous job.”
Goldie led Logan on defense with 12 tackles. Brice Davis had 11 stops and Justin Collins 10.
Noah McNeely had seven tackles, while Caden Dotson and Chance Maynard had six apiece. Brandon Chambers had five stops, while Makiah Adams had four. Cameron Hensley had two tackles. Townsend, Tristian Burgess, Hunter White, Trequan Williams and Slack all had one tackle.
McNeely had one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Maynard also had a fumble recovery. Adams also had an interception and a forced fumble.
Jaxson Turner led Chapmanville’s offense with 110 yards rushing on 30 carries and a TD.
Quarterback Brody Dalton was 5 of 8 passing for 79 yards with one TD and one interception. He had eight carries for 43 yards.
Elijah Stollings had two catches for 43 yards. Chris Farley had two grabs for 21 yards. Caleb Whitt reeled in one pass for 15 yards and rushed twice for nine yards. Josh Atwood had six carries for 12 yards and a score. Jacob Topping caught a pass on a two-point conversion play.
Atwood had five solo tackles, three assists and a sack on defense. Hunter Lambert had five solos and one assist.
Whitt and Lance Scott had four tackles each.
Alex Miller contributed three solo tackles and one interception. Colby Collins had three tackles and four assists.
Preston Smith had two solos and two assists. Evan Plumley had two solos and one assisted stop. David Peluso had two tackles.
Turner had one solo and two assists. Stollings had one solo, one assist and one caused fumble.
Nate Walsh had one solo and one assist.
RJ Jones had a fumble recovery.
Logan was penalized 14 times for 74 yards. CRHS had seven flags for 55 yards.