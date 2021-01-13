When the Logan High School baseball team hits the diamond in March, hopefully, it will have been almost two years since the Wildcats have played a game.
Let that sink in.
Since the entire 2020 high school baseball season was canceled due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the Wildcats hope to get back to a sense of normalcy this spring.
With the delay to the high school basketball and winter sports season, that will cause an overlap to the 2021 baseball campaign.
The Wildcats’ first scheduled baseball game is set for April 12 at Mingo Central.
“Some of my players are sophomores and have never played in a single varsity game,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “I’m not trying to advocate baseball or basketball or softball over basketball or tennis over wrestling but the spring sports athletes didn’t get to do anything last year and they can’t be cut short.”
Logan had originally been scheduled to play a pair of games against Independence prior to the game with the Miners, but those two contest will have to be rescheduled, Gertz said.
“Baseball was supposed to start on March 1 but they did back that up until March 15,” he said. “My schedule is complete except those first two games. Those two will be moved until later in the season. We are going to play Independence but we have to come up with dates. It will be in the back end of the season in May.”
Gertz also coaches the LHS girls’ basketball team.
“We will probably try to move our baseball schedule around some,” he said. “But it don’t know if I can. I may have to adjust some games because of my girls’ basketball games. That’s if they even choose to play both. I don’t know.”
Gertz said he expects both the basketball and baseball seasons to be played.
“I expect them to do everything they can to get basketball season in because the SSAC makes money in basketball. That’s my personal feeling,” he said. “They just don’t make that kind of money in baseball, softball and tennis. But I don’t care about money. I care about these kids that didn’t get to do a single thing or play a single game last spring.”
As far as the Logan baseball team goes, the Wildcats hope to put out a good team on the diamond.
Last year’s season wipe out meant that Logan’s seniors, including: Ethan Carter (pitcher, catcher, infield); Braydon McClung (pitcher, catcher, infield); Connor McGrew (pitcher, outfield, infield); Dawson Beckett (pitcher, infield); and Dorian Keene (outfield, infield, catcher) were not able to play.
Logan went 14-12 in 2019 in its previously played season.
Some of the Wildcats’ key players include: Jarron Glick; Chad Burnette; Carson Kirk; Korbin Bostic; Jared Burnette; Jordan Hayes; Kolton Goldie; Dawson Maynard; Konnor Lowe; and Isaiah Tomblin.
The Logan baseball team hasn’t made it to the state tournament since 2009 when it was a Triple-A team. The Wildcats, under former coach Roger Gertz, had a fantastic 2000s decade, winning Class AAA state championships in 2000 and 2001 and Double-A state crowns in 2005 and 2008. Logan also had a 3A state runner-up finish in 2002 as a 5-3 loss to Hurricane spoiled the Wildcats’ bid for a third straight state title.
The 2021 baseball season will bring change for the Wildcats, which will be placed in a new five-team Class AA sectional alongside holdovers Chapmanville, Scott and Mingo Central and new team Wayne.
The Pioneers had been a longtime regional opponent in Double-A.
Logan’s Roger E. Gertz Field received a face lift in 2020 with the installation of nearly 300 new blue chair back seats.
2021 Logan High School Baseball Schedule:
April 12: at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
April 14: at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
April 15: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
April 16: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
April 19: *Poca, 7 p.m.
April 21: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
April 22: at Tolsia, 6 p.m.
April 24: Bridgeport (DH), noon
April 26: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
April 27: *at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
April 28: *Wayne, 7 p.m.
April 29: at Man, 7 p.m.
April 30: *Nitro, 7 p.m.
May 3: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
May 4: Tolsia, 7 p.m.
May 5: *at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
May 6: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
May 11: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
May 13: *at Winfield, 7 p.m.
May 17: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
May 18: *Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
May 20: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
May 21: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
May 25: Man, 7 p.m.
May 26: *Scott, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game