LOGAN — The Logan High School football team is on a roll.
But can the Wildcats go 4-0?
That question will be answered this Friday night in Glen Daniel, W.Va., as the 3-0 Logan Wildcats travel to play at Liberty-Raleigh.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
It is the first ever meeting between the two schools in football.
The Raiders, 0-1 on the season, were added to the Logan football schedule this season.
Liberty-Raleigh has only played the single game so far this season, a 47-0 loss at home to Independence on Aug. 27.
The Raiders had a bye week on Sept. 3 and had its home game with Pikeview last week canceled.
Logan is coming off last week’s 27-20 win at Wayne. It was the Wildcats’ first win over the Pioneers since 1943 and snapped an 11-game skid to Wayne.
LHS had previously beaten Man (21-14) and Sissonville (40-14) to open the season.
Logan should go into this week’s game as a heavy favorite but the Cats are not looking past the Raiders.
“They have a really good running back and use two different running backs,” Logan coach Gary Mullins said. “They also have a really good aggressive player on defense.”
Logan is off to its best start since its 2013 began with a 3-0 mark. That year’s team would go on to finish 7-4 and lose 41-14 at Point Pleasant in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs. To date, it’s the last time the Wildcats have had a winning record and have made it to the post-season.
The last time Logan started off a season at 4-0 was its 1990 playoff team under former coach Wayne Bennett. That year, the Cats began with a 5-0 mark and eventually finished 9-2 with a 14-13 loss to Martinsburg in Logan High School’s first-ever playoff game.
“Our guys are really playing hard,” Mullins said. “We faced some adversity last week at Wayne and were behind the sticks a lot with penalties but we were able to fight through and find a way to win. It’s never easy to go down there and win. We’re real excited and we’re going to try to turn the page and go 1-0 this week. It’s been awhile since we’ve been 4-0 for sure.”
Logan is led by senior quarterback Jordan Hayes, who is 40 of 66 passing (60.6%) for 719 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
Kolton Goldie leads the Logan ground game with 26 rushes for 142 yards and two scores. Hayes has another 113 yards and a TD.
Out wide, Carson Kirk has 11 grabs for 291 yards and four touchdowns. He’s averaging 26.5 yards per catch.
Aiden Slack has 16 catches for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Garrett Williamson has six grabs for 92 yards and a TD.
On the defensive side of the ball, Goldie is Logan’s leading tackler with 27.5 stops. He also has two pass breakups, two on-side kick recoveries and a fumble recovery.
Slack has 20.5 tackles, a pass breakup and a caused fumble.
Bryce Davis has 18.5 tackles, while Brayden Chambers has 18 stops.
Football newcomer and LHS basketball player Landon Adkins has 14 tackles from his defensive end post.
Chance Maynard has 11.5 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery for a TD.
Mullins said Logan has improved greatly on defense.
“Coach Nick Booth, our Defensive Coordinator, and all the coaches on the defensive side, have put a lot into it and we’ve had a lot of senior leadership,” he said. “Goldie, Slack, Davis and others have been lights out. Landon Adkins has been awesome all year. Our defense has played really well up until this point.”
Slack, also the Logan kicker, is 8 of 12 on PAT tries.
Mullins said his team should be at full strength going into this week.
“We should have everybody back that was quarantined last week,” he said. “Hopefully we will have a full load.”
Logan’s three wins have already surpassed last year’s win total of two. The Wildcats have also won one-third of the games they had won in the last four seasons combined when LHS went 9-27 under former coaches James Toth and Jimmy Sheppard.
-----
Football Friday Night
What: Logan (3-0) at Liberty-Raleigh (0-1)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Liberty-Raleigh High School football field, Glen Daniel, W.Va.
Surface: Natural grass
Last week: Logan beat Wayne, 27-20, Liberty-Raleigh was idle
Last year’s meeting: Did not play
All-time series: First meeting between the two schools