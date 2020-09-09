LOGAN — Logan High School’s offensive line was one of the biggest around last season as some of its starters were in the 300-plus pounds category.
That didn’t always work well in Logan’s pass-happy spread offense.
This year, Logan is looking for a more athletic, more mobile offensive line to complement better the Wildcats’ offensive scheme, led by quarterbacks Jordan Hayes and Kolton Goldie and its fleet of talented wide receivers.
Logan is scheduled to begin its abbreviated 2020 season on September 18 at home against defending Cardinal Conference champion Poca.
“One thing that we are trying to do on the offensive line this year is have more athletic bodies out there to match our offense,” Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said. “Last year, we were in the position where we were using a lot of heavy offensive linemen and running the spread scheme that made it more difficult for us. This year, we are trying to put more athletes on the offensive line. We lost two offensive tackles last year but everyone we bring back has started at some point last year. So we more or less have our entire offense back.”
Tristan Burgess, Chance Maynard and Hunter White return as starters on the offensive line.
Brennan Goff will also be a key lineman, Sheppard said.
“He’s a big strong kid,” Sheppard said of Goff, who is former Logan athlete Braxton Goff’s younger brother.
Noah McNeely, a converted H-back, is also projected to see time on the O-line.
“He didn’t play on the line last year. He was an H-back,” Sheppard said. “He’s going to play some at guard.”
On the special teams, Aiden Slack is expected to handle all of the punting, place kicking and kickoff duties.
“Slack is back as both the punter and the kicker,” Sheppard said. “He’s one of the more talented kickers and punters that we’ve ever had. Last year, he had 12 touch backs on kickoffs and we’ve never had that here. He did a great job last year and he does a great job overall. He had talked about going to some kicking camps this year but with the coronavirus that kind of knocked him out of doing that.”
HAYES CLEARED TO PLAY: Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said on Friday during the Wildcats practice that junior quarterback Jordan Hayes has been medically cleared to play.
And that means Hayes would be able to play in Logan’s scheduled opener on September 18 at home vs. Poca.
Hayes was originally expected to miss the first two games of the season and the Wildcats had contingency plans to start running back Kolton Goldie at QB.
Hayes threw for 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns last season for Logan.